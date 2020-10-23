By JULIE WHITE

La Mesa has two young natives who have started a pudding company called South & Spoon Pudding Co. Maria Manning and Lauren Benson Button have successfully produced a delicious product that is certified gluten free, Kosher and has no preservatives or additives.

Here is a recipe I came up with that showcases their Salted Brown Sugar Pudding Mix. It is also is available in vanilla, chocolate and lemon.

Ingredients:

Crust:

2 cups finely ground gingersnap cookies (I purchased them at Vons )

6 tablespoons melted butter

Pinch of cinnamon

Filling:

1 package South and Spoon Salted Brown Sugar Pudding Mix

2 egg yolks

1 3/4 cups milk (Almond milk can be substituted.)

1/4 cup crystallized ginger, chopped

Whipped cream for topping

Directions:

Mix crust ingredients and press into a pie plate.

Bake at 375 degrees for 10 minutes.

Over medium heat, cook pudding as per box instructions and add the chopped ginger.

Pour into cooled crust and refrigerate.

Serve with whipped cream and a dusting of cinnamon.

Enjoy chilled!

South & Spoon puddings are available at Valley Farms Market, Iowa Meats, Kiel’s Market in San Carlos, Cardiff Seaside Market and Boneys in Coronado.