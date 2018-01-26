What’s Cooking with Julie: Glazed carrots

By Julie White | What’s Cooking with Julie
A classic recipe, jazzed up a bit with fresh ginger and cardamom. Great served with just about any main dish. A healthy, yummy vegetable to start off your year!
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon butter
2 tablespoons cooking oil
2-3 tablespoons maple syrup
1 teaspoon ground cardamom
3 teaspoons fresh peeled and grated ginger
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1 pound carrots, peeled and sliced (There are bags of different colored carrots available that look extra pretty.)
4 tablespoons of fresh chopped parsley for garnish
Directions:
In a skillet, add butter and oil and melt over medium heat. Add spices, 1/2 cup water and the maple syrup.
Bring to a boil, reduce heat and cover. Cook until tender, about 10 minutes.
If the moisture in the skillet seems low, add a few tablespoons of water as needed.
Sprinkle with chopped parsley and serve.
“Shower the people you love with love. Show them the way that you feel!” —James Taylor