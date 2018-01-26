What’s Cooking with Julie: Glazed carrots

By Julie White | What’s Cooking with Julie

A classic recipe, jazzed up a bit with fresh ginger and cardamom. Great served with just about any main dish. A healthy, yummy vegetable to start off your year!

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon butter

2 tablespoons cooking oil

2-3 tablespoons maple syrup

1 teaspoon ground cardamom

3 teaspoons fresh peeled and grated ginger

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 pound carrots, peeled and sliced (There are bags of different colored carrots available that look extra pretty.)

4 tablespoons of fresh chopped parsley for garnish

Directions:

In a skillet, add butter and oil and melt over medium heat. Add spices, 1/2 cup water and the maple syrup.

Bring to a boil, reduce heat and cover. Cook until tender, about 10 minutes.

If the moisture in the skillet seems low, add a few tablespoons of water as needed.

Sprinkle with chopped parsley and serve.

“Shower the people you love with love. Show them the way that you feel!” —James Taylor