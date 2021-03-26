By ROBIN DOHRN-SIMPSON

San Diego County has over 110 wineries. There are wine trails to the north, south and east of town along with many urban wineries, where they make wine in their facilities, but don’t grow the grapes.

Two such urban wineries, San Pasqual Winery and Wyatt Oaks Winery, share a tasting room in La Mesa. Both wineries make and sell their wines at their co-op tasting room called La Mesa Wine Works.

At San Pasqual Winery, Linda McWilliams is the winemaker and co-owner along with her husband Mike. She has been making wine in La Mesa for years and her business has expanded to three different tasting rooms including La Mesa Boulevard and Seaport Village.

At La Mesa Wine Works, she’s proudly offering her 2016 Tannat that won a Double Gold medal at the prestigious Toast of the Coast Competition. The winery has also released a 2016 Tempranillo and a 2015 Malbec. If you are a sparkling wine fan, try the “Celebration Cuvee”. Linda also features another gold winner with the 2018 San Diego County Chardonnay.

Meanwhile at Wyatt Oaks Winery, Gavin McLain, is the winemaker and co-owner with his wife Stacy. He names his wines after his children and features wines with San Diego grown grapes.

Wyatt Oaks is currently featuring their 2019 San Diego County Chardonnay and a Syrah Rosé Weston’s Estate, named after their son Weston. They also have Aubrey’s Reserve Primitivo, named after their daughter, a Zinfandel and Cabernet Sauvignon.

The March monthly case special is the 2012 Rubura, which is a Shiraz, Carignan and Merlot blend currently on sale for $149.

Pull up a chair or a sofa seat in the industrial decor tasting room. You can order a flight of three wines for $18 and then receive $10 off a purchase of a bottle of one of the wines you tasted.

“We’re getting ready for the return of our wine slushies soon,” said tasting room manager Ashley Bardell. “We feature two different flavors: Sangria and Passion Fruit. They’re super popular for sipping on the patio on a warm afternoon.”

Live Music

Join your friends and neighbors at La Mesa Wine Works for live music on the patio on Friday and Saturday nights from 6-8 p.m. Enjoy wine by the flight, glass or bottle.

The tasting room is located at 8167 Center Street in La Mesa. La Mesa Wine Works is open Thursday- Sunday afternoons. Visit www.lamesawineworks.com.

— Robin Dohrn-Simpson is a San Diego-based food and travel writer. Reach her at dohrnsimpson@hotmail.com, or visit www.robindohrnsimpson.com.