Tony Krvaric to headline next Republican Women meeting

By Judy McCarty

To start the new year on an energetic note, Tony Krvaric, the volunteer chairman of San Diego County’s Republican Party, will share with us the plans and activities for the coming year at our Jan. 9 meeting. Kat Culkin, our new club president, will preside. Also stopping by to introduce himself will be Mark Mueuser, Republican candidate for Secretary of State.

Check-in time for the 11 a.m. meeting is 10:30 a.m. at the Brigantine Seafood Restaurant, 9350 Fuerte Drive, La Mesa. A full-course luncheon will be served at noon, followed by our speaker. Cost of the luncheon meeting is $25 and reservations are required. Please RSVP to NCRWF99@gmail.com (put “luncheon RSVP” in the subject line) or call 619-990-2791.

Our membership drive for 2018 continues at the meeting. Dues are $30. NCRWF provides an opportunity for local Republican women to inform themselves on current issues, to support Republican principles and candidates and to strengthen local charitable organizations through volunteer activities and contributions.

Reflecting on 2017, what a busy, fun year we had! Starting with the inauguration of our Republican president, we participated in leadership workshops, a women’s NRA shooting event, our road show, voter registrations, postcards for service members, stop the car tax and gas tax campaigns, Navajo Nights socials, attendance at state and national conventions (where we were once again presented with the Diamond Award), and sell-out luncheons.

We are certainly an active and committed club, and always welcome new members.

You can count on another year of interesting speakers and lots of activities. For more information on all our plans and programs, visit us at navajocanyonrwf.org and check us out on Facebook.

—Judy McCarty is publicity chair of the Navajo Canyon Republican Women Federated. Reach her at jhmccarty@cox.net.