By Julie White

These soft, delicious cookies would make a great gift for your Valentines!

Ingredients:

1 cup packed brown sugar

3/4 cup softened butter

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 egg

1/4 cup molasses

Pinch salt

2 tsp baking soda

2 tsp ground ginger

2Tbs fresh ginger root grated or minced

1/2 cup chopped Crystallized ginger (found in the baking section of most stores)

1 cup white chocolate chips

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Cream together butter and sugar.

Add remaining ingredients and chill a few hours if possible.

Shape dough into one-inch balls and roll in granulated sugar.

Place on a cookie sheet two inches apart.

Bake for 10 minutes.

Cool and enjoy!