By Julie White
These soft, delicious cookies would make a great gift for your Valentines!
Ingredients:
- 1 cup packed brown sugar
- 3/4 cup softened butter
- 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 egg
- 1/4 cup molasses
- Pinch salt
- 2 tsp baking soda
- 2 tsp ground ginger
- 2Tbs fresh ginger root grated or minced
- 1/2 cup chopped Crystallized ginger (found in the baking section of most stores)
- 1 cup white chocolate chips
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Cream together butter and sugar.
Add remaining ingredients and chill a few hours if possible.
Shape dough into one-inch balls and roll in granulated sugar.
Place on a cookie sheet two inches apart.
Bake for 10 minutes.
Cool and enjoy!
