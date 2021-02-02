The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 200 countries and has changed the lifestyle of billions of people across the globe. Due to lockdowns and other social distancing restrictions in place, people have been dealing with multiple physical and mental challenges. The pandemic has distant us from our friends and family has affected our social life drastically. According to WHO, anxiety and depression cases have spiked dramatically since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak. People need mental therapy more than, but it is not as accessible in these distressing times. Visiting a therapist for a session itself has become a challenge due to the lockdown. Luckily, the perfect solution for this problem already exists, and that is teletherapy.

With the rise in demand, teletherapy has become more accessible. You can now work on your mental health from the comfort of your home without having to worry about contracting the virus. It is crucial for us to pay attention to our mental health during these tough times and spread positivity around us. In this article, I have mentioned some important points that will help you decide if teletherapy is the right option for you or not. Let’s take a look at how accessible and affordable teletherapy really is:

Benefits of Teletherapy

Let’s begin with the pros of teletherapy because there are plenty of them. May experts encourage teletherapy due to the following reasons:

Affordable

One of the major benefits of teletherapy is that it is cost-effective and convenient. Most therapists who offer online therapy don’t have to worry about the overhead costs of renting a space for the patients. Also, you won’t have to go in person, which means you will be saving some gas money as well. You can browse the rates of teletherapy anytime online and can see the difference yourself. However, opinions regarding its affordability can differ when it comes to insurance coverage because many insurance companies still don’t cover teletherapy.

More Accessible

The best thing about teletherapy is that it is more accessible and is encouraging people to reach out for help. Many people hesitate to visit a therapist due to shyness or the social construct around it. Studies have shown people are more likely to share their feelings online because they feel more comfortable that way. People feel safe when they can share their feelings from the comfort of their bedroom or living room.

Also, people who have physical limitations can also access the treatment now without facing any inconvenience. Mobility has always been an issue for such people, and these times are giving them an option to switch towards something more comfortable.

Offers More Options

When you are choosing a therapist online, you have virtually thousands of options. You don’t need to settle for an average therapist just because they are the only one you can find in your area. Teletherapy allows you to choose from the best therapist out there and helps you find the treatment you need. Also, if you live in a remote area, you don’t have to travel all the way back to the city to see a therapist anymore as teletherapy is the perfect option for you.

Drawbacks of Teletherapy

Teletherapy is great, but just like everything else, it also has its drawbacks. Let’s take a look at few cons of the treatment that might make you rethink this option:

Your Insurance Company Might Not Cover It

Teletherapy is cheaper than visiting a clinic, but if you want your insurance to cover it, it might not be the right option for you. In recent times, several states have made it mandatory for insurance companies to cover teletherapy, but many companies still don’t offer it. This mostly depends on the state you live in, so make sure to contact your insurance provider before starting the treatment.

Privacy Concerns

Online therapy can get a bit complex because it’s done on the internet and via devices that aren’t exactly reliable. During therapy, you will be sharing a lot of personal information with your therapist, and a breach in the network can put you in danger. However, if you are using safe tools and taking all precautionary measures, you won’t have to worry about it.

Negates Body language

A good therapist not only focuses on the words but also focuses on their patients’ body language. With teletherapy, body language is thrown out of the equation, which can greatly impact the treatment.

Conclusion

There are a few points that may not favor teletherapy much, but in all fairness, its benefits outweigh its cons. We are going through a strange period, and teletherapy can help people stay sane during these challenging times. People who couldn’t afford to visit a psychiatrist in the past can now access the treatment without emptying their pockets. Teletherapy is the need of the hour, and you must not hesitate to give it a try.