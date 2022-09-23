The La Mesa Chamber of Commerce (LMCC) welcomes The Pioneer BBQ on Wednesday, Sept. 28 to the business community with a mixer & ribbon cutting.

The fun begins at 5:30 p.m. and will end at 7 p.m. at The Pioneer BBQ, 8622 Lake Murray Drive. The business is located in the Navajo Shopping Center.

The Pioneer offers a full rack of specialties including smoked meat combos, pork topped burgers, the party fowl and a tangy twist on several barbecue classics. The Pioneer serves BBQ in-house, caters and offers “take out” orders.

Meet Galin Crist, manager and her staff and sample some of the items served on the menu. The Pioneer boasts a circular bar which has 14 beer taps and a broad range of cocktails including the signature “Pioneer” featuring Maker’s Mark, cognac, maple syrup, angostura and black walnut bitters, applewood smoke.

Bring your business cards while you mix and mingle. The evening cost is: Free to all Chamber members, Guests -$15 per person and at-door fee – $25 per person. The Chamber will host a raffle and more.

Reservations may be made via the website: lamesachamber.com or by emailing rsvp@lamesachamber.com.