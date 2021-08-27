Lamplighters 84th season begins with a play written and directed by local San Diego playwright George Baily — featuring a plot and premise set in the past that still resonates today.

“The Front Porch” takes place during the fall of 1967. Clara, a white widow, stubbornly refuses her daughter’s insistence she move from her home due to increasing racial tensions throughout the country and because her new neighbors are African-American. Although both Clara and Janelle Johnson’s family are a bit apprehensive about each other at first, they develop a friendly relationship. When Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is assassinated in the spring of 1968, tensions explode throughout the city and both families are caught in the middle of a race riot. Through their shared experiences; they come to appreciate and value their neighborhood, community and each other by confronting their fears and prejudices and they become true friends.

The cast of the production star Michelle Burkhart, JaVon Clarke, Jo-Darlene Reardon and Januari Simpson.

Lamplighters Theatre’s production of “The Front Porch” runs Sept. 3–26 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at lamplighterslamesa.com, or by phone at 619-303-5092, or by email at boxoffice@lamplighterslamesa.com.

Lamplighters will be requiring proof of vaccination at the door and the wearing of masks while in the theater. According to a press release, this is to protect you, our patrons, the actors and our staff. It will prevent us from becoming a hot spot and having to close the theater again. None of us wants that. We will continue to monitor County guidelines as to when we can lift these requirements.”

Lamplighters is located at 5915 Severin Drive in La Mesa.