By CHELSIE HARRIS

It’s hard to believe summer is in full swing! Whether you’re social distancing by the pool or staying home and indoors, take a break from reality with one of these reads. They’re all available on ebook or audiobook at www.sdcl.org.

“Pretty Things” by Janelle Brown: Nina once bought into the idea that her fancy liberal arts degree would lead to a fulfilling career. When that dream crashed, she turned to stealing from rich kids in Los Angeles alongside her wily Irish boyfriend, Lachlan.

Nina learned from the best — Her mother was the original con artist, hustling to give her daughter a decent childhood despite their wayward life. But when her mom gets sick, Nina puts everything on the line to help her, even if it means running her most audacious, dangerous scam yet.

“Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid: Alix Chamberlain is a woman who gets what she wants and has made a living, with her confidence-driven brand, showing other women how to do the same.

So she is shocked when her babysitter, Emira Tucker, is confronted while watching the Chamberlains’ toddler one night, walking the aisles of their local high-end supermarket. The store’s security guard, seeing a young black woman out late with a white child, accuses Emira of kidnapping two-year-old Briar.

A small crowd gathers, a bystander films everything, and Emira is furious and humiliated. Alix resolves to make things right.

“Party of Two” by Jasmine Guillory: Dating is the last thing on Olivia Monroe’s mind when she moves to Los Angeles to start her own law firm. But when she meets a gorgeous man at a hotel bar and they spend the entire night flirting, she discovers too late that he is none other than hotshot junior senator Max Powell.

Olivia has zero interest in dating a politician, but when a cake arrives at her office with the cutest message, she can’t resist — it is chocolate cake, after all.

“Sunrise on Half Moon Bay” by Robyn Carr: Adele and Justine have never been close. Born 20 years apart, Justine was already an adult when Addie was born. The sisters love each other but they don’t really know each other.

When Addie dropped out of university to care for their ailing parents, Justine, a successful lawyer, covered the expenses. It was the best arrangement at the time but now that their parents are gone, the future has changed dramatically for both women.

“The Happy Ever After Playlist” by Abby Jimenez: Two years after losing her fiancé, Sloan Monroe still can’t seem to get her life back on track. But one trouble-making pup with a “take me home” look in his eyes is about to change everything.

With her new pet by her side, Sloan finally starts to feel more like herself. Then, after weeks of unanswered texts, Tucker’s owner reaches out. He’s a musician on tour in Australia. And bottom line — he wants Tucker back.

The La Mesa Library is now accepting returns via the drop boxes on Allison Avenue. Due dates have been extended and fines are not being charged. You can also order new materials at sdcl.org and we will call you to make an appointment to pick them up when they arrive here for you.

Keep checking our website and social media pages for additional reopening information – we hope to see you soon!

— Chelsea Harris is managing librarian at the La Branch Library.