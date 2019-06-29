Lamplighters Community Theatre will open its 2019-2020 production season with Neil Simon’s “The Sunshine Boys.”

The play tells the story of Al Lewis and Willie Clark, a venerable vaudeville comedy team, performing on stage, screen and television for 43 years. Eleven embittered years after Al’s abrupt retirement broke up the act, Willie’s nephew, a talent agent, lands a last-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get The Sunshine Boys on a network television special. Al and Willie will have to put aside years of resentment and bickering to make it back into the limelight for one last hurrah.

“The Sunshine Boys” reunites two of San Diego’s most compelling actors, Christopher Pittman and Richard Rivera as The Sunshine Boys, last seen together in 2018’s San Diego premier of “King Charles the Third.” Veteran actor James Steinberg appears as Ben, Clark’s long-suffering nephew. Jennifer McKenna, lead singer for San Diego’s Event Horizon appears as the nurse with plenty of va-va-voom. Local favorites George Bailey and Deirdre Maloney and newcomer Janet Taylor round out this must-see cast directed by Steve Murdock and produced by Jennifer McKenna.

“The Sunshine Boys” runs July 5-Aug. 4 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. at Lamplighters Theatre, 5915 Severin Drive, La Mesa. Tickets are $22 for general admission; $19 for seniors, students and active military; and $17 each for groups of 10 or more.

This production’s charity sponsor through coordination with The San Diego Theatre Connection is the Alpha Project, which has a mission to empower individuals, families, and communities by providing work, recovery and support services to people who are motivated to change their lives and achieve self-sufficiency.

For tickets or information, visit lamplighterslamesa.com, or call 619-303-5902.