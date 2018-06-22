Sunday’s at Six kicks off with patriotic flair

By Jay Steiger

With a roll of drums, blasts of brass, and whistling woodwinds echoing across the green of La Mesa’s Harry Griffen Park, the 17th annual Sunday’s at Six concert series kicked off on June 10 with a performance by The San Diego Concert Band.

Playing a repertoire drawing heavily on classic Americana music with marches, patriotic tunes, and even a Count Basie song, the band was well received and applauded by the hundreds of audience members in attendance.

The band entertained with patriotic numbers such songs as “America the Beautiful,” “Yankee Doodle,” “The Light Cavalry Overture,” and two pieces dedicated to the veterans of World War II — the theme from the movie “Midway” and Glenn Miller’s “American Patrol.”

La Mesa Mayor Mark Arapostathis welcomed the attendees and introduced the band and it’s conductor, Roy Anthony, Jr. Mayor Arapostathis noted that the idea for the concert series was created 18 years ago.

“The free summer concerts in the park would bring the community together and showcase both the park and performing arts,” he said, adding that he hopes even more people will come out to enjoy the music and park atmosphere at this “wonderful event” in the future.

Additional concerts will include various genres of music, including country, soul, bluegrass and top 40. The series runs every Sunday through July 15. All performances start at 6 p.m. in the amphitheater at Harry Griffin Park, 9550 Milden St. Additional information can be found online at bit.ly/2FBmnbU.

— Jay Steiger is a local parent and volunteer with the La Mesa-Spring Valley and Grossmont Union High School Districts.