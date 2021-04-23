By JAKE SEXTON

I frequently use this space to write about books that will soon turn into movies, and the reason is simple: I love books, I love movies and I love to judge things. So here we go again. Going back to my last article on the topic months ago — despite postponements and re-scheduling due to COVID-19 — we’re still waiting on the film versions of “Dune,” “The Nightingale,” and “Death on the Nile.” With the increasingly blurred lines between TV series and movies, we could actually call this column, “Books Being Turned into Things That You Can Watch on Screens” — most of which you can expect by the end of April.

Tom Clancy fans have already had their fair share of movies and TV shows based on the author’s political and military thrillers. The latest is “Without Remorse,” featuring John Kelly — a character who has appeared in Clancy’s Jack Ryan novels several times before. The book is set in the 1970s and tells the story of a Navy SEAL who seeks revenge against an American drug dealer while on a special mission during the Vietnam War. The movie, on the other hand, takes place in modern day, with Kelly’s mission and revenge involving Russian terrorists in the United States. Michael B. Jordan, of “Creed” and “Black Panther” fame, will play the role of Kelly. The movie is scheduled to stream online at the end of April.

Liane Moriarty is the Australian best-selling author whose “Big Little Lies” became a hit HBO series in 2017. Now, another of her novels will hit the small screen: “Nine Perfect Strangers.” Nine people with mysterious and tragic pasts spend 10 days at a special wellness resort only to find out that not all is as it seems. The upcoming TV version boasts an all-star cast, including Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy and Manny Jacinto. The series is scheduled for 2021.

The entertainment industry keeps trying to chase the success of “Harry Potter” and “Game of Thrones” by finding the next fantasy novel series to transform into a franchise. The latest effort is “Shadow and Bone,” Leigh Bardugo’s trilogy (“Shadow and Bone,” “Six of Crows” and “King of Scars”) which encompasses seven different books from those three related series. Set in a fantasy universe (dubbed the “Grishaverse” by fans) inspired by tsarist Russia, this is the story of a young woman whose magical powers get her recruited to join her kingdom’s elite magical military force. That’s when she starts facing the additional dangers and intrigue that come with court life. “Shadow and Bone” should be on your TV at the end of April.

Lastly, we have “Things Heard & Seen,” based on “All Things Cease to Appear” by Elizabeth Brundage. The novel is about a NYC couple whose relationship turns dark once they move to a new rural home. Starring Amanda Seyfried, this thriller/ghost story hybrid focuses on the latter, ramping up the supernatural scares.

