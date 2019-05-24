By Connie and Lynn Baer

As the school year comes to an end, we want to take a moment and celebrate some of the good news from this semester.

Teachers of the Year

Congratulations to Marta Jacoletti, chosen by Grossmont High teachers as their Teacher of the Year. According to Principal Dan Barnes, “Since 1999, performing arts teacher Mrs. Jiacoletti has distinguished herself in many ways, including being a leader on campus as a department chairperson. Marta represents the very best in teachers and inspires other teachers about what great teachers do. Marta genuinely loves her students and works diligently to support their success.”

Congratulations to Golden Apple Award-winning math teacher Kristen LoPrell, who was selected by students as their Teacher of the Year. Kimmy Bond, Student Summit president shares, “Mrs. LoPrell is one of the most interactive teachers at Grossmont. Her classroom gives her students a sense of calm and collectiveness. Her empathy creates an environment where students actually want to come to class every day.”

GHS Event Center

The final piece of the puzzle of the renovation of Grossmont’s historic campus has begun. Its new state-of-the-art 27,000-square-foot facility will house most of the performing arts programs, including dance, choral, digital music, and drama, in a central location to promote student interaction and collaboration. The $26 million project was funded by Proposition U and Measure BB, and is scheduled to be completed in fall 2020.

Drama

Teacher Amity Ecker shares, “We had a sold out run of ‘Mamma Mia!’ this semester and even extended the run by adding two additional shows, closing on March 30 with a total of 10 showings. We are extraordinarily proud of our Foothiller Players!”

Grossmont Instrumental Music Association (GIMA)

The GIMA Musical Masquerade at the Museum held at the New Children’s Museum in Downtown San Diego, which was the first fundraising gala to be held off campus, did not disappoint the 300 attendees, many in masquerade masks and festive party clothes. Showcased that evening were the beginning band, the combined string orchestras, the Royal Blue Regiment band, and several small ensembles, directed by instrumental music teacher Ray Webb and orchestra director Karen Childress-Evans.

The proceeds will fund student music coaches and musical instruments. To donate to support our growing instrumental music classes, please go to bit.ly/2W64HgH.

Art Department

Grossmont photography students were very successful at this year’s Helix Water District Photography Competition. In the color category, Sunshine Astourian won first place, Joilee Luna second place, and Kristin Williams garnered an honorable mention. In the black and white category, Brisa Rueda won second place, Neva Devine third place, and Parker Rufener Simpson garnered an honorable mention.

In addition, the Grossmont Visual Art Department had another successful year at the 33rd annual GUHS District Art Show. Of the 40 entries, 20 won ribbons!

Finally, Grossmont photography and digital art classes have over 40 pieces in this year’s San Diego County Fair Student Showcase. Carolyn Jungman, digital art and photography teacher, shares, “Be sure to see the wonderful work from this year on display! We are so proud of all of our students and their incredible hard work this year!”

Education Pathway

Carolyn Costa won third place at regional, second place at state, and will compete at the national level in Texas for the Educators Rising Club for future educators. Carolyn wrote, taught, and videotaped a lesson for elementary school students to learn science while teaching her first-grade internship class how plants grow.

Also, Alyssa Allman, Carolina Costa, and Rachel Gallegos won GUHS District Future Teacher Terry K. Ryan Scholarships. All three students will attend college in the fall to pursue their bachelor’s degrees and teaching certificates. They hope to one day come back to teach in the Grossmont Union High School District or one of its feeder districts.

NJROTC

Grossmont’s NJROTC won a Unit Achievement Award, its first since 2014, indicating that they are in the top half of all NJROTC units in the state of California and Arizona. Calista Zaenger and Liachell Alob earned “full ride” Navy scholarships to the University of Maine. Also, the marksmanship team won first place in the NRA Southern California Championship! It was a very successful year for Grossmont NJROTC.

Congratulations to our athletic teams

The four boys and girls varsity and JV track teams are Valley League champions with undefeated seasons and several athletes competing in CIF.

The boys lacrosse team are Grossmont League champions with an amazing 17-1 record!

The girls soccer team, 2019 CIF Division I champions, won their first Southern California CIF game 2-1 vs. Downey. Congratulations to San Diego County Second Team selections freshman Sara Lopez and junior Mara Hyde.

The GHS girls basketball team advanced to the CIF Division II Championship game.

The girls cheerleading team were Division II CIF champions!

Reflecting on a wonderful semester, Principal Dan Barnes declares, “The students and staff and Grossmont High School continue to make this one of the choice high schools in our county. We have so many great people working on so many great things in and out of the classroom. I am very honored to be a part of their success.”

To learn more about Foothillers past and present, visit the GHS Museum noon-3:30 p.m. June 5 or by appointment. Email ghsmuseum@guhsd.net, call 619-668-6140 or visit foothillermuseum.com.

— Connie and Lynn Baer write on behalf of the Grossmont High School Museum.