By Julie White
Crunchy cookie baskets are a fun dessert idea for Easter or Passover lunch or a delicious finishing touch to a special occasion. Serve with a scoop of ice cream or whipped cream and top with fresh fruit!
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup butter (1 stick)
- 7 tablespoons all purpose flour
- 1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar
- 1/2 cup light corn syrup
- 2 tablespoons good vanilla extract
- Vanilla ice cream or sweetened whipped cream for filling finished baskets
- 5 cups of fresh fruit (strawberries, grapes, blueberries or raspberries)
Directions:
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Butter and flour a baking or cookie sheet.
In a heavy two- or three-quart saucepan, melt the butter over a low heat. Add the corn syrup and brown sugar. Cook over a medium heat until mixture is boiling. Remove from heat and mix in the flour and vanilla.
On the baking sheet, place 3 tablespoons of the batter (limit yourself to 2 scoops of batter per sheet). The mixture will spread out quite a bit. Bake for 12 minutes or until golden brown. Let cool for a few minutes and remove carefully while still warm and drape over a drinking glass to form the cookie basket. Remove when cool and firm.
Can be made up to 24 hours before serving. Before serving, place on a plate and fill with ice cream or whipped cream and fresh fruit.
