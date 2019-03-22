By Julie White

Crunchy cookie baskets are a fun dessert idea for Easter or Passover lunch or a delicious finishing touch to a special occasion. Serve with a scoop of ice cream or whipped cream and top with fresh fruit!

Ingredients:

1/2 cup butter (1 stick)

7 tablespoons all purpose flour

1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar

1/2 cup light corn syrup

2 tablespoons good vanilla extract

Vanilla ice cream or sweetened whipped cream for filling finished baskets

5 cups of fresh fruit (strawberries, grapes, blueberries or raspberries)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Butter and flour a baking or cookie sheet.

In a heavy two- or three-quart saucepan, melt the butter over a low heat. Add the corn syrup and brown sugar. Cook over a medium heat until mixture is boiling. Remove from heat and mix in the flour and vanilla.

On the baking sheet, place 3 tablespoons of the batter (limit yourself to 2 scoops of batter per sheet). The mixture will spread out quite a bit. Bake for 12 minutes or until golden brown. Let cool for a few minutes and remove carefully while still warm and drape over a drinking glass to form the cookie basket. Remove when cool and firm.

Can be made up to 24 hours before serving. Before serving, place on a plate and fill with ice cream or whipped cream and fresh fruit.

“To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow.” — Audrey Hepburn.