Paul Zindel’s wonderful study of three sisters, “And Miss Reardon Drinks A Little,” opens Aug. 23 at Lamplighters Community Theatre in La Mesa and runs through Sept. 22.

Zindel’s first play written for Broadway is, according to Richard L. Coe of the Washington Post, “Bitterly funny and wrenchingly sad…under his chillingly funny lines, Zindel is stating some hard facts about our increasingly uncomfortable world.” It’s a show even more poignant today than when it was written in 1971.

The play is helmed by the award-winning director O.P. Hadlock. The cast is made up of some of San Diego’s finest actors, award-winners themselves. Playing the pivotal role of Catherine Reardon is Rhiannon McAffee, a veteran of many San Diego theaters. Heather Warren playing Anna and Susan Stratton as Ceil fills out the roles of the sisters. James Steinberg and Amy Dell are the obnoxious neighbors, Bob and Fleur Stein. Equally aggravating and invasive are Mrs. Pentrano (Shannon Wolff) with her cosmetic order book and the gum-smacking Delivery Girl (Andrea Roebuck).

“And Miss Reardon Drinks a Little” runs Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. through Sept. 22 at Lamplighters Community Theatre, 5915 Severin Drive, La Mesa.

Tickets are $23 for adults and $20 for seniors over 62, students and active military. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit lamplighterslamesa.com.