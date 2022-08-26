On Saturday, Sept. 24, the La Mesa Chamber of Commerce invites you to join them at the Marketplace at Lake Murray Village Shopping Center, at the corner of Lake Murray Blvd. and Baltimore Drive (5550-5680 Lake Murray Blvd.) between the hours of 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. “Shop & Dine La Mesa” is a family-friendly free fun-filled event created by the La Mesa Chamber of Commerce to promote businesses in various geographic areas of La Mesa that currently receive no funding from the City of La Mesa.

The Chamber applied for a small business stimulus grant program from the County of San Diego and was awarded the funds to execute this program. The County of San Diego has been awarding grant funds through the American Rescue Plan (ARPA) that is designed to assist businesses impacted by the pandemic and help them recover on solid footing.

The La Mesa Chamber “Shop & Dine La Mesa” program will shine a spotlight on areas and businesses that are part of the economic engine of the City of La Mesa, with the Marketplace at Lake Murray Village Shopping Center being a chosen location. The goal of this program is to remind the public that these centers exist.

A day has been planned with the following activities: Enjoy a classic car show in partnership with the Monday NiteCar Club, donate blood via the American Red Cross blood mobile, learn about the County of San Diego services available through the Live Well San Diego mobile van, visit the San Diego Humane Society booth and meet a canine ambassador and learn about pet adoptions and services. Visitors will be entertained by music from All Pro Live Sound & DJ, face painting, balloon artists and games provided by Boffo Entertainment while they shop and visit the merchants in the center and surrounding area.

The public will be encouraged to visit that day and in the future by meeting these merchants and taking advantage of discount coupons they may be offering. Guests that visit a percentage of the participating businesses that day via a “shopping card” will be entered into a free drawing for valuable prizes.

For more information, visit www.lamesachamber.com or contact Mary England, (619) 251-7730.