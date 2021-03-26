On March 13, La Mesa Cub Scout Pack 319 held a COVID-safe (contact-free, drive-through) food donation drive called “Scouting for Food” at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church on Glen Street.

The scouts and their pack leaders gathered donations brought by family, friends, pack members and other La Mesa residents who dropped off boxes and bags filled with non-perishable items like canned foods, peanut butter, cereal, pasta and rice. Nearly a thousand packaged food items were donated in total. All donations go to the San Diego Food Bank, where the pack’s donations will be earmarked for specific distribution back into the La Mesa community.