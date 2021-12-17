By JENNIFER OSBORN

It’s a season for giving, and the Helix Wellness Center is up to the challenge. The Wellness Center proudly organized the 10th annual Helix Helping Helix Student Food Drive and Staff Gift Card Drive.

During the month of December, classrooms collected food items (pasta, crackers, macaroni and cheese, rice, peanut butter, and other staple pantry items) donated by students. Staff members donated gift cards for families for places like Walmart, Target, grocery stores, or restaurants. Everything collected went directly to families in our community who are in need. The goal was to provide a food box of pantry staples and gift cards to 30 families. When more is collected than can be distributed, the Wellness Center stocks a food pantry for future use, and the rest is donated to other organizations that help families in the area.

Helix’s National Honor Society (NHS) students started their season of giving during Oktoberfest, where they hosted their very popular “Read with a Scottie” booth. At the booth, children are invited to come read a book with an NHS member, then take a book home with them.

This year, more than 600 books were given away at the booth. The giving spirit continued when NHS put on the “Give Cozy to Get Cozy” drive in November. Members of the Helix community donated winter attire — socks, gloves, hats, sweaters, jackets — in exchange for a cup of hot cider or hot chocolate. The donations were given to students at the Monarch School, a school in downtown San Diego that serves homeless youth.

The Helix Key Club collected more than 500 pairs of socks for homeless children. They also gathered items to provide to the Projects for Assistance in Transitioning from Homelessness (PATH program) to help those relocating to new housing.

The Girls’ Water Polo Team participated in an Adopt a Family program and collected gift items to donate to a family in need. Many individual students participated in other activities and drives to help make their community a better place.

Winter Break

Helix will be closed for Winter Break beginning Dec 20. Classes will resume on Wednesay, Jan. 5, 2022.

2022-23 Enrollment

The lottery and enrollment process for the 2022-23 school year will begin in January. Details will be posted to the school website soon. Visit helixcharter.net for more information.

— Jennifer Osborn writes on behalf of Helix High School.