The air is starting to smell delectable as restaurants prepare to serve up their most delicious items to hungry locals and visitors for San Diego Restaurant Week (SDRW). This fall, as the leaves paint the sidewalks orange and yellow, enjoy an eight-day edible extravaganza from Sunday, Sept. 26 through Sunday, Oct. 3, featuring over 100 restaurants offering variations of prix fixe menus at affordable prices.

San Diego Restaurant Week encourages “Restaurant Week Your Way” by creating dynamic meal options and flexibility for the diner. Create your perfect palate with personalized menu options from your favorite participating San Diego eateries. Choose between your combinations of Entrée, Appetizer, Drink, and/or Dessert to create your own customized, one-of-a-kind Restaurant Week experience.

Spanning across San Diego County, participating restaurants will offer three-course prix-fixe dinner menus for $20, $30, $40, $50 or $60 per person and/or two-course prix-fixe lunch menus for $10, $15, $20 or $25 per person. Restaurants bursting with innovation will showcase their menus through traditional in-house dining, expanded outdoor spaces as well as to go accommodations.

Both veteran favorites and newly established eateries that have carved out their places in San Diego’s culinary bedrock will participate in this foodie favorited week operating under the most current guidelines from public officials. Participating restaurants in the La Mesa area include Farmer’s Table, Giardino Neighborhood Cucina, Pioneer BBQ and Smokey & The Brisket.

Tickets are not necessary for this delectable week of discounted dining, but reservations are recommended. Visit www.SanDiegoRestaurantWeek.com for more information.