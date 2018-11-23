By Jeff Benesch | La Mesa-Foothills Democratic Club

We all look forward to a joyous new year, and finally reigning in the calamitous and criminal enterprise operating out of the White House and Congress, and perhaps take steps to slow the ravaging of our planet and provide a healthy future for our children and grandchildren. How appropriate is it that La Mesa Foothills Democratic Club welcomes back singer/songwriter Roy Zimmerman to highlight our holiday festivities on Wednesday, Dec. 5. Members remember Roy’s hilarious and biting satire from years past and we should all be entertained anew given the last 24 months of Trump world.

What can one person do about racism, gun violence, climate change, income inequality, bigotry, ignorance, war and greed? “Write funny songs,” says Roy Zimmerman!

Over 20 years on stages, screens and airwaves across America, Roy has brought the sting of satire to the struggle for peace and justice. His songs have been heard on HBO and Showtime, and he has recorded for Warner/Reprise Records. His YouTube videos have garnered over 7 million views and he’s a featured blogger for the Huffington Post. His latest work is called “ReZist,” bringing laughter and encouragement to progressive-minded people who need a lot of both in the age of Trump. Roy says that by calling out the world’s absurdities and laughing in their face, he’s affirming the real possibility for change.

As tradition holds, we will welcome all members and guests to enjoy our holiday feast, with turkey, ham, and all the trimmings supplied by the club. Members and guests are encouraged to bring appetizers, side dishes, salads, and/or desserts to augment the club’s meat carvings, veggie entrees and beverages. We’ll start our festivities at 6 p.m., so come prepared to share time with fellow liberals and enjoy our wonderful potluck dinner.

We ask each member and guest to contribute $15 cash (suggested donation) at the door to offset the costs of our wonderful performer. We’ll be meeting at the usual place, the spacious La Mesa Community Center, 4975 Memorial Drive, just north of University Avenue in La Mesa. Because of the overflow crowds for this annual event, we ask willing and able members to park by the Little League field and take the short walk up the stairs to the Community Center. Let’s leave the adjacent parking lot for those who need to be in closer to the meeting room.

As in past years, we also ask each member and guest to contribute to our annual holiday charities. Again this year, we are supporting the efforts of the food bank at Santa Sophia Church to feed needy families in the Casa de Oro area. Please bring canned and nonperishable foods that can help provide for the several hundred local families in need during the holiday season. They also like to give out “street-ready” foods such as high protein bars, fruit and nut snacks, and pop tarts. We also support the efforts of La Mesa United Methodist Church, which offers the city’s homeless citizens hot showers and other necessities during the cold and wet winter season. We ask that you bring some new, unused toiletries and/or gently used clothing for those who don’t take these items for granted. Shoes and new socks are particularly appreciated.

Lastly, we ask each member, and those who have not yet joined or renewed, to please pay our modest 2019 dues at our December meeting. We’d love to get a head start on our annual Membership Drive as we are now approaching 500 members! Remember, it’s only $30 for the whole year, and we still offer silver level memberships at $45, and gold level at $60 for those that can give a little more. Please bring cash or check for our membership sign-ups and renewals.

La Mesa Foothills Democratic Club draws members from the communities of Allied Gardens, San Carlos, Del Cerro, the College Area, La Mesa, Mt. Helix, Casa de Oro, Santee and other nearby East County Communities. All residents are welcome to attend our monthly meetings which take place on the first Wednesday of each month. Please visit our website for coming events at lamesafoothillsdemocraticclub.com and like us on Facebook.

—Tina Rynberg is president and Jeff Benesch is vice president of programming for the La Mesa Foothills Democratic Club.