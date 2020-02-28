By DAVE THOMAS | La Mesa Courier

Being in his last season of scholastic boys basketball, Grossmont High senior forward Mykol Rodriguez is looking to go out on top.

Rodriguez and the Foothillers have a winning record as February winds down and they prepare for CIFs.

According to head boys basketball coach Frank Foggiano, Rodriguez has been a cornerstone of the program at Grossmont.

“I have known Mykol since he was a fifth-grader,” Foggiano commented. “I have watched him develop into a very good basketball player. He is a pleasure to coach and will do anything for the team. He works hard every day at his game. My goal for Mykol in his final year has been to continue to improve his game.”

For Rodriguez, playing in his final campaign for the Foothillers, the love he has for the sport shows on and off the court.

La Mesa Courier recently caught up with Rodriguez for an interview.

How old were you when you first began playing basketball as a kid and what interested you in the sport?

I’ve been playing basketball for as long as I can remember. But I remember that I didn’t start taking basketball seriously until I was around 13 years old. I’ve always had a love for the sport being that both of my parents are big basketball fans so I was exposed to it really young.

Being your senior season, what have you been looking to accomplish this year?

I’ve gone into my senior season as I do every year with the main goal of just trying to go all the way in playoffs.

Are you involved in anything else in school?

I am involved in a student and staff group at my school called Student Summit, where were we meet once a month to discuss issues and new ideas to ultimately improve the environment of Grossmont.

How has basketball helped you grow as a person?

Basketball has given me many things that I have come to appreciate. But what first comes to mind is that basketball has helped me with a work ethic, patience, and discipline to stick to the task at hand.

Do you plan on college in the fall and any hopes of continuing your basketball career?

Well, playing basketball at the next level at college definitely isn’t out of the question. Importantly, I do plan on studying sports medicine in college.

— Dave Thomas is a freelance sports writer. Email his at hoopsthomas@yahoo.com with comments or story ideas.