By PAT BOERNER

As we approach the election in less than 60 days, it seems appropriate to consider the words of a very wise man.: “When personal attacks replace honest debate, no one wins.”

Unfortunately we are witnessing these attacks every day and are seeing that the result is further division in our communities. Now is the perfect time to practice civility and treat others with respect. Stand up for your convictions but do it with dignity, and remember to listen to others and seek to understand their viewpoints. We, as Republicans, believe we can present our conservative principles with logic and clarity and do not need to resort to disparaging others.

We are all aware of the violence, riots, looting and lack of respect for law and order that are taking place all over the country. Is this really what we want? President Trump supports our police, and wants us to feel safe in our own communities. When there is an incident that needs to be investigated, it will be done swiftly, fairly and justly.

When we vote in November let us stop and think who has done the most for minorities in terms of higher employment rates, creating opportunity business zones, prison reform and fairness in educational opportunities. President Trump is clearly the winner and the strongest candidate to carry this momentum for the next four years.

On Saturday, Oct. 17, 5–9 p.m., Republican Women of California San Diego County is featuring nationally recognized speaker Leo Terrell at the Legacy Resort Hotel and Spa in Mission Valley. Terrell, a “Walk Away Democrat” is featured frequently on Fox News and shares why he switched parties and became a Trump supporter. He is a civil rights attorney, teacher and radio host. For ticket purchase and more information please go to www.RWCSDC.org.

Instead of our usual lunch meeting at the Brigantine La Mesa, Republican Women of California-Navajo Canyon will be hosting a Zoom meeting Oct. 13. Carl DeMaio, host of “DeMaio Report” on New Radio 600 KOGO from 3–6 p.m. will be the featured guest speaker. DeMaio served on San Diego City Council and is chairman of Reform California which wages campaigns against tax increases and advocates for government reforms. During the Zoom meeting he will address the various measures on the ballot including SB731.

GOTV stands for “Get Out The Vote” and is probably the most important action for Republicans to remember. We cannot win if we do not vote. You are urged to value your right to vote and take the responsibility seriously. The 2020 election could change our country and head us down a path of socialism. If you don’t vote, you cannot complain later about the changes that occur – and they will occur.

Become an active volunteer to help support and elect the candidates that will preserve our freedom, respect our constitution and maintain law and order. Please consider joining Republican Women of California-Navajo Canyon. For more information visit our website RWCNavajo-Canyon.org and check us out on Facebook at Republican Women of California Navajo Canyon. For more information on our activities or membership please contact Waskah at waskahwhelan@aol.com.

— Pat Boerner writes on behalf of Republican Women of California-Navajo Canyon.