By LAURA CRIVELO

Happy summer everyone! I hope that all of you have been making some wonderful plans now that the end of the mandates and ridiculous over reach by Gov, Newsom will be coming to an end.

Please be sure to join us for our next meeting on Aug. 10. We will have a fascinating speaker from The Epoch Times. We take a little summer break, so no meeting in July.

Don’t forget to RSVP. We have an added convenience of offering payment for the luncheon online. Information can be found on our website at RWCNavajocanyon@gmail.com. As always, we welcome guests.

The ladies of RWNC have been busy in the community this past month. We are big supporters of law enforcement, and to show our appreciation, many volunteers visited 14 police and sheriff stations throughout the county. As a thank you for their service, “Operation Cookie Drop-Off” was born. Thanks to all of the ladies who made this event a success.

I’m going to cheat here a little and include a letter, dated May 19, from our president Waskah Whelan on National Police Week. It was written from the heart and exemplifies our club’s dedication to our men and women in uniform:

“In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed the week of May 15 is national police week, dedicated to honoring Americas law-enforcement community and giving special recognition to those officers who also lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.

“Today, we want to also honor and give special thanks to those law enforcement officers that protect and serve us here in San Diego County every day. Your service makes all our lives better.

Navajo Canyon Republican women will always support you and your mission and you have our sincere thanks.”

Our police officers have faced a very difficult year, it is incumbent upon all of us to show our appreciation. Personally, I try to always thank them for their service when I see them out in the community. They are so grateful for the recognition.

— Laura Crivelo writes on behalf of the Republican Women of California–Navajo Canyon.