By PAT BOERNER

Navajo Canyon Republican Women of California is looking forward to a Zoom meeting featuring San Diego County Deputy District Attorney Tia Quick on Sept. 8. Deputy DA Quick will speak on the current state of law enforcement and public safety in San Diego today, as well as other related law enforcement and judicial issues.

Our members will be given the information on how to “join” the Zoom meeting and participate in a discussion after registering. This is just another incentive to join Navajo now and be able to attend our Zoom meetings and be kept up to date on the latest political and campaign events. For information about becoming a member please visit our website at rwcNavajo-Canyon.org and visit us on Facebook at Republican Women of California-Navajo Canyon.

The Republican Women of California San Diego County is hosting an outside meeting at the Legacy Hotel in Mission Valley on Monday Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. The speaker will be Ruth Weiss from the Election Integrity Project and her topic will be the very timely and urgent issue of voter fraud. What can we do to assure the legitimacy of our elections? For more information and to make a reservation, please contact rdlamart@cox.net or waskahwhelan@aol.com.

Americans are increasingly frustrated with the failure of their elected leaders to protect property and the citizens. Are you paying attention to what is happening in Portland? This is our opportunity to affect a great outcome in the November 2020 election. Now is the time to volunteer and remind the public how poor leadership has led to so much chaos, destruction and lack of respect for law and order. There is a wealth of examples to consider. Phone calls to other Republican voters and getting them to promise to vote is so simple, yet vitally important.

Tired of biased reporting from major sources such as Twitter, Facebook, Google and Amazon? There is now an alternative to Twitter with Parler Free Speech Social Network. Parler is an unbiased social media focused on real user experiences and engagement. Parler never shares your personal data. You can access Parler by adding the app on your smart phone or by accessing parler.com on your computer.

Another idea: Next time you go into your Facebook account, type “Team Trump” in the search bar. This is an excellent source of information, including Women for Trump videos that are worth watching!

Please consider joining Republican Women of California – Navajo Canyon. There was never a better time to get involved and influence the direction of our country. Any questions or for more information regarding volunteering, please contact RWC-NC president Waskah Whelan at waskahwhelan@aol.com.

— Pat Boerner writes on behalf of the Navajo Canyon Republican Women of California.