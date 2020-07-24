By PAT BOERNER

As we have just concluded our nation’s celebration of independence, it is a perfect time to remember the sacrifices of those who founded this great nation, and those who have fought to preserve it. While this year has presented challenges, we are rising to the occasion and remain committed to the very essence of America — freedom. Never let a day go by that we don’t appreciate what our Founding Fathers gave to us and that it is our responsibility to preserve and protect that freedom and our Constitution.

Navajo Canyon Republican Women of California has the largest membership of all the clubs in San Diego County. Although our meeting schedule has been affected by COVID-19 and the social distancing requirements, we continue to be an effective force for the Republican Party.

Our members are becoming educated, writing letters, making phone calls, and financially supporting candidates in the upcoming November election. We look forward to getting the go-ahead to walk precincts and have conversations with our neighbors about important issues on the ballot.

Voter turnout is the number one issue for Republicans winning elections. Meanwhile, we are staying in touch with each other via Zoom meetings and conference calls. This is the perfect time to become a member of Navajo Canyon and be kept in the loop of important election information and becoming an active volunteer.

When we say that this is the most important election in our lifetime, it is not an overstatement. The extraordinary economy we were experiencing prior to COVID-19 is beginning to come back. We are seeing positive economic indicators including the decrease in unemployment even beyond what was projected.

As we take individual responsibility for wearing masks and social distancing we will continue to reopen safely across the country and get back to business and life as before the epidemic. The only way to return to that record breaking economy is to re-elect President Trump and let him continue the policies that turned this country around and stopped the downhill spiraling. Biden simply does not have the business experience, the stamina or the foresight to guide America through this challenging time.

Save the date

Tuesday, Oct. 13 is the scheduled date of our annual Fashion Show at Bali Hai in San Diego. We look forward to a delicious lunch and seeing our members model the beautiful fashions from Glamour Girlz in El Cajon.

Bali Hai offers us a large outdoor seating area but due to the current circumstances this is definitely on the “wait and see” plan. If we are able to keep this date it will indeed be a celebration!

Please check and see the latest updates on our website at rwcNavajo-Canyon.org and visit us on Facebook at Republican Women of California-Navajo Canyon. For more information on our activities or about joining Navajo Canyon now, please contact Waskah at waskahwhelan@aol.com.

— Pat Boerner writes on behalf of the Navajo Canyon Republican Women of California.