By JULIE WHITE

Tomato toasts are an autumn-feeling, easy appetizer to serve for one person or 10 people. Can be put together in 30 minutes. They would make a great appetizer for your holiday parties!

Ingredients:

1 carton of cherry tomatoes

3 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper

Large pinch of dried thyme

1 15-ounce carton ricotta cheese

1 10-ounce package of garlic and cheese or Italian seasoned toasts (a sliced baguette toasted can be used)

Grated rind of 1 large lemon plus squeeze of juice of 1/2 of that lemon

Directions:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

Place the tomatoes on a baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil, the salt and pepper and the Thyme

Roast for 20 to 25 minutes or until they are a bit browned.

While the roasting is going on, combine the ricotta cheese, lemon and peel and pinch of salt and pepper.

Place the toasts on a platter and put a tablespoon of the Ricotta mixture on each toast.

When the tomatoes are finished roasting, cool a few minutes then place on top of each ricotta covered toast.

Serve warm if possible. A small sprinkle of Basil can be added as a garnish.

“There is a time in the last days of summer when the cool ripeness of Autumn fills the air.” —Anaya