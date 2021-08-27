By LAURA CRIVELLO

Happy summer everyone! Hopefully, everyone is safe, healthy and enjoying time with friends and family. The RWNC have been very busy preparing for our annual fundraiser. Our very popular fashion show is back for 2021. This year we have chosen saved in America as the recipient of our fundraising efforts. For more information on this were the cars please visit savedinamerica.org.

Our fashion show will be held on Oct. 12 at the Bali Hai on Harbor Island at 11 a.m. We look forward to much support for this great event — more to follow.

It’s almost that time. The long-awaited special election for the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom is scheduled for Sept. 14. Regardless of what side of the political fence you are on, this is an issue that deserves every Californian‘s attention. A surprising 31% of the verified signatures needed to qualify for a recall election were from non-Republicans. This fact discounts the claim being made by Newsom and other Democrats that this is a “Republican” recall. That is what Newsom wants us to believe, but it is again just one of his many lies. The facts are that he has abused his power and his handling of the COVID-19 crisis. California faced some of the harshest and longest closures and restrictions in the country, but his mishandling of the pandemic is only a small sampling.

Here is a list of some of his most harmful and egregious offenses since taking office (edited from recallgavin2020.com):

Clemency for felons, including those who raped and murdered even committed heinous crimes against children;

AB 5, affecting truckers and independent contractors;

Highest homeless rate in our nation;

Infringements of our 2nd Amendment rights and new gun and ammo laws;

Sanctuary state for illegals and criminals;

Made it legal for illegal aliens to sit on state boards;

Highest state income tax in our nation;

One of the highest state sales tax;

Attempting to restructure Prop 13, increasing property tax;

Highest vehicle registration costs in our nation;

Vaccination requirements for children or be denied public education;

Children’s medical records automatically entered into database;

Attempted a drinking water tax;

Signed law requiring mandatory health insurance or be fined to pay for illegals’ health insurance;

Supported Prop 47 that reduced felonies to misdemeanors of violent criminals;

Release of Violent Criminals

Constricted ability for law enforcement to do their jobs;

No longer illegal not to help an officer in need;

Highest gas tax in nation before COVID-19;

Teachers no longer can discipline disruptive students;

Illegals are given income tax refunds, welfare, medical insurance, housing, education, food stamps and cell phones;

Overruling vote of the people to reinstate the death penalty;

Redirecting gas tax – not being used for improving roads, dams and bridges;

Funds for the “Bullet Train to Nowhere;”

Refusing to set up water claim system with taxes collected to do just that;

Dismantled death chamber and redistributed death row inmates through the system;

PG&E power outages and threatening to take over PG&E;

$20,000,000 tax dollars directed to study vaping;

Billions of dollars in collateralized loans from China; and

Funding illegal alien-owned businesses in the amount of $50 million.

Please vote in person or hand-deliver your ballot to your polling place or the Registrar’s office. Mail in ballots invite fraud.

— Laura Crivello writes on behalf of the Republican Women of California – Navajo Canyon.