By JENNIFER OSBORN

After more than a year of “virtual this” and “Zoom meeting that,” Helix is beginning to come back to life, offering in-person, on-site events for the fall semester. While everyone has had to adapt in order for school to continue during the most trying times of the pandemic, the Performing Arts Department arguably faced some of the biggest challenges, going from live stage performances to on line performances.

While creativity and perseverance allowed students to continue to perform in new and different ways for much of 2020 and 2021, students and instructors alike are excited to welcome limited audiences back while they showcase their talents.

The department proudly presents these upcoming performances. (There is limited seating and masks are required. Other restrictions may apply, as required by state and local guidance.)

Helix Dance presents “Dancing Under the Stars” on Saturday, Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m. on the lower field. This is a movie event, featuring Helix dancers. Admission is free. Bring a blanket and chairs for a picnic. Food will be available for purchase. Visit helixdancers.com for more information and for news on future performances.

Helix Instrumental Music presents “Coffee and Classics Series Orchestra Night” on Thursday, Oct 7. Show time is 7 p.m.. Tickets are $10. Visit ticketleap.com and search “Helix Instrumental Music.”

The Highland Players present William Shakespeare’s romantic comedy “Twelfth Night” Oct. 20-23. Show time is 7 pm. Tickets are $10. Visit helixdrama.weebly.com for more information.

Helix Vocal Music presents “Haunted Highland Holidays” on Thursday, Nov. 18. Show time is 7 p.m.

Homecoming 2021 will take place on Friday, Oct 15. The theme is “Throwback to Homecoming” and students are ready for a retro-filled week of safe activities celebrating Helix through the decades.

All the fun leads up to the big game, where Homecoming royalty will be crowned at halftime, with fireworks following the game. The fun will continue with the Homecoming Dance on Saturday, Oct. 16. The dance will take place outdoors and is open only to Helix students.

Alumni are welcome to come back to Helix and cheer on the football team, and catch up with old friends. Tickets are available before the game at gofan.com. To limit contact, there are no cash sales at the gate.

Congratulations class officers

Class officers will once again have the opportunity to plan activities for their classmates, with all precautions in mind, of course. The following students have been elected to their positions for the 2021-22 school year:

Class of 2022: President – Claire Tran; Vice President – Jade Thoeung Ferguson; Treasurer – Owen Dahlkamp; Secretary – Sienna Baird

Class of 2023: President – Amirah Gutierrez; Vice President – Lucas Anselmo; Treasurer – Thu Le; Secretary – Emily Hames

Class of 2024: President – Owen Moye; Vice President – Emmett Stewart; Treasurer – Grant Smith; Secretary – Grace Davis

Class of 2025: President – Chastity Collins; Vice President – Chloe Moultrie; Treasurer – Julissa Cornejo; Secretary – Scarlett Bullis