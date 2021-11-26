By ROBIN DOHRN-SIMPSON

If you want wings, football and camaraderie on Monday night, then West Coast Smoke and Tap House is the place for you. Wings Night starts at 4 p.m. and you’ll want a plateful before the game starts. Come and enjoy the sense of community that both employees and patrons have when they step inside the restaurant.

“Our chefs put tons of love and time into their food,” said West Coast assistant manager Taylor Pletcher. “Our meats are house-smoked. Our soups and sauces are housemade. This way we can control the quality. Humberto Aguilar, head chef, and co-owner along with his brother Jorge Aguilar are a good team. They know what they’re doing in the kitchen. Their inclusive atmosphere makes everyone feel like family.”

Every night offers a different special, which you can find on their website. For example: Taco Tuesday or Friday night Prime Rib dinner.

“We always have daily specials. There’s always something new to eat,” Pletcher said. “Two house favorites are corned beef and our ribs.”

West Coast offers an extensive menu with sandwiches and tortas, housemade soups, BBQ plates, salads and burgers (the Brie Prosciutto Burger looks extremely interesting as does the Spicy Jesus Burger). Or if you prefer you can get a few appetizers.

With 28 beer taps, they try to rotate a good variety of brews so that there is something for everyone.

“Some fan favorites are the Tangerine Wheat from Lost Coast Brewery in Eureka and Pliny the Elder or Temptation from Russian River Brewing Company,” Pletcher said. They also keep local brews on tap like Low Hanging Sour: Mango from Thorn Brewing Company in San Diego.

“We’re all about the community of La Mesa. We have lots of regulars. My favorite thing about working here is that I feel like I’m coming to work to see my friends and family,” Pletcher said.

West Coast Smoke and Tap House is located at 6126 Lake Murray Blvd. They’re open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Visit www.westcoastbbqandbrew.com for special events and daily specials.

— Robin Dohrn-Simpson is a local food and travel writer. Reach her at dohrnsimpson@hotmail.com.