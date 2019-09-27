By DENISE SMITH

The coming month of October often has people focusing on costumes and candy. However, this time of year literary circles around the county participate in One Book, One San Diego.

One Book, One San Diego is a community reading program managed by KPBS in partnership with the San Diego County Library and the San Diego Public Library. The purpose of the program is to encourage residents to join in the shared experience of reading and discussing the same book. The program also encourages participation in related events, discussions of the ideas raised in the featured books, and examination of how these ideas connect with our daily lives and local communities.

This year, the selected title is “The Great Believers” by Rebecca Makkai, a novel about the terrors and tragedies of the AIDS epidemic and its repercussions, told through a story of friendship and redemption in the face of tragedy and loss. Taking place in Chicago in the 1980s, “The Great Believers” shows the tensions that can exist in our birth families and the compassion of our chosen families. It won the Stonewall Book Award and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award.

The La Mesa Branch Library’s Adult Book Club will be discussing this title on Oct. 16 at 10:30 a.m. If you plan on attending, you can pick up a copy of the book at the front desk.

There is a One Book for Teens title: “The Crossover” by Kwame Alexander, winner of the Newbery Medal and the Coretta Scott King Honor Award, is a coming-of-age novel written in a mix of free verse and hip-hop poetry. It tells the story of two basketball-playing brothers and their family.

Teens in grades six through 12 are welcome to check out “The Crossover” anytime for the Teen Book Club, which will meet on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 4 p.m.

Some past One Book titles have included “March: Book One” by Congressman John Lewis, “Sandcastle Girls” by Chris Bohjalian, and “Waiting for Snow in Havana” by Carlos Eire.

The city of La Mesa’s West La Mesa Pedestrian and Bicycle Connectivity project is inviting the public to an Active Transportation workshop at the La Mesa Branch Library on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2-4 p.m. This workshop will consist of a short training session that identifies the new improvements in our neighborhood that make walking and bicycling safer and how walkable communities improve the overall health of the public. Active transportation is the future! Your input is very valuable to the city of La Mesa! Snacks will be provided.

Saturday, Oct. 19, is going to be an eventful day at the La Mesa Branch Library. Adults, children, and Wookies of all ages are welcome to celebrate all things “Star Wars” 11 a.m.-2 p.m. This annual event will include themed crafts, snacks, a costume contest, a photo booth, and more. Of course, we will have all kinds of “Star Wars”-related books, DVDs, Blu-rays, and music available to check out as well.

That same evening, we will be having a “Stranger Things”-themed teen lock-in after hours, 6-10 p.m. This event is open to grades six through 12 and requires advanced registration and a parental permission slip. Events include an escape room, 1980s trivia contest, and more. This kind of event is a great way for teens to see their library in a different light.

— Denise Smith is a librarian at the La Mesa Branch Library.