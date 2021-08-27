By MARY ENGLAND

The 12th annual “Taste of San Diego – East” is right around the corner! The fun happens on Monday, Aug. 30 with an offering of a variety of ticket pricing and entry times.

This has been a challenging time for all of us. The “Taste” is shining the spotlight on one industry that has been hit hard throughout the pandemic — restaurants, caterers, bars, breweries, wineries, bakeries and other food and beverage related businesses. The numerous stipulations, regulations and need to add outdoor dining, are just a few of the issues that the food industry has dealt with to stay open.

This year’s “Taste of San Diego East” will allow guests to interact with chefs and staff from various food vendors, while sampling their delicious items they have prepared especially for this evening. This year sponsors will have an opportunity to be “up close and personal” with the restaurants and business vendors beginning at 4:30 p.m. (a half hour before everyone else.)

The “Taste of San Diego – East” will be held at the Town and Country Hotel, 500 Hotel Circle North, in the Pacific Ballroom. Attendees will again be able to “taste, savor and mingle” in a 13,000 square-foot ballroom with ample space to interact and enjoy the great food samplings prepared by participants.

The Chamber is thrilled to announce the food lineup for this year: Brew Coffee Spot, Buckboard Catering and Events, Dream Dinners, Edible Arrangements, Hooleys Public House, I-Que BBQ, Lean and Tasty, Little Roma, Los Pinos Taco Shop, Marie Callender’s – La Mesa, Pick Up Stix, Submarina – La Mesa, The III Tier Macaron Ice Cream, and Ultimate Catering Concepts.

Guests will be able to interact and enjoy the great food samplings prepared by our participants and visit with our evening business vendors. Guests will also receive a Chamber Raffle Card when they arrive. Once totally filled out by visiting all our business vendors, it is dropped into the Chamber Raffle box for a chance to win the prize. An Opportunity Drawing has been added this year, which offers five groups of prizes for people who purchase raffle tickets. Guests will place the stubs in the jar/basket in front of their desired item.

Ticket pricing, which includes complimentary parking and unlimited visits to all food vendors, are: VIP tickets at a cost of $60 that include three hours of tasting, 5–8 p.m.; and General Admission at a cost of $40 for two hours of tasting from 6–8 p.m. This is a 21-year-old+ event. All tickets must be purchased in advance, o tickets will be sold at the door. Tickets may be purchased at www.lamesachamber.com.

Sponsors for Taste of San Diego – East include:

Presenting Sponsor: EDCO

Bon Vivant Sponsor: American Medical Response

Supporting Sponsors: Barona Resort & Casino and SDG&E

Crème De La Creme Sponsor: Carl Burger Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM World

Bon Appetite Sponsors: Amanda Hammett Insurance & Financial Services – State Farm, AT&T, California Coast Credit Union – La Mesa, High Tide BEMS, Lily’s Manufactured Homes, and Major Security Services

Parking Sponsor: Kirk Paving, Inc.

Logistical Sponsor: Town and Country Hotel

Water Sponsor: Sycuan Casino Resort

Audio-Sound Sponsor: A.L. Sound.

Printing, Design and Video Sponsors: AAA Imaging (printing), Kostedt Design & Marketing (design), McGee Mechanical (video)

Artistic Designers for the event include The La Mesa Floral Design Shoppe, Fady Events of San Diego and the Lighting Video. The evening will be captured by Photographers Eviezphotography.com and CeCe Photo.

— Mary England is president of the La Mesa Chamber of Commerce.