By Dianne Jacob

Affordable housing: The county is now offering free, pre-approved floor plans for granny flats and other accessory homes.

The incentive program is expected to save property owners and others in the county’s unincorporated area about $15,000 per house. That figure comes on top of another $15,000 builders have been saving since we began waiving permit and development fees for accessory homes early this year.

At a time when so many people are looking for quality, affordable housing, we’re removing some of the red tape that can get in the way.

For more information, go to http://sandiegocounty.gov/ADU. You can also call 858-495-5382 or email PDS.ADUquestions@sdcounty.ca.gov.

Health crisis: The Board of Supervisors recently voted to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products and impose a 1-year moratorium on the sale of e-cigarette devices while their risks are fully assessed.

With the recent sharp rise in deaths and illnesses tied to vaping nationwide, it’s critical we do all we can to lower the risks to San Diegans while health officials continue to investigate. The ban will not apply to flavored tobacco made for hookahs.

Huge win for ratepayers: The county is moving to establish a community choice energy program in the unincorporated area, and we continue to talk with other local governments about a possible joint choice initiative.

A recent study done for the county estimates the program will save 179,000 residential and business ratepayers $12 million a year.

Ratepayers will finally have an alternative to what have been some of the highest utility rates in the nation. They’ll have freedom of choice!

— Dianne Jacob is chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors and represents District 2. For more District 2 news, visit diannejacob.com or follow her on Facebook and Twitter. For assistance with a county issue, call 619-531-5522 or email dianne.jacob@sdcounty.ca.gov.