By Dianne Jacob

We’ve been tested before, but never like this. We’ve faced catastrophic wildfires and other challenges, but the coronavirus crisis is unlike anything we’ve seen in our lifetime.

The County of San Diego, as the region’s lead public health agency, has been moving aggressively to fight this virus and address its impacts on our families, businesses and communities.

To keep our residents as safe and sound as possible, we’ve ramped up critical programs and services, and we’re drawing on our robust general fund reserves to help weather this crisis.

Please continue to do your part. Remember to physical distance. Wash your hands. Cover your mouth and nose when you’re out in public. If health officials order folks to stay home, then stay home.

To keep up with the latest local developments and resources, go to coronavirus-sd.com. I’ve also posted a list of resources and on my website, diannejacob.com. Among them:

2-1-1 SAN DIEGO – Access to local resources and services, Call 2-1-1

SENIOR HOTLINE – County Aging & Independence Services, 800-339-4661

MENTAL HEALTH HOTLINE – County Behavioral Health Services, 888-724-7240

CONSUMER PROTECTION HOTLINE – San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, 619-531-3507

INSURANCE HOTLINE – State Department of Insurance, 800-927-4357

LOCAL COVID-19 INFO VIA TEXT – San Diego County, Text COSD COVID19 to 468-311

STATE DEPT. OF PUBLIC HEALTH – covid19.ca.gov

If you have questions, suggestions or feedback about your county government, call me at 619-531-5522 or email dianne.jacob@sdcounty.ca.gov. Stay safe!

— Dianne Jacob represents District 2 on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.