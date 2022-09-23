Public invited to attend Oct. 2 presentation on ballot propositions

The public is invited to attend a presentation on the pros and cons of the seven propositions on the ballot in California for the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

The event is presented by the San Diego League of Women Voters (LWVSD) and hosted by the Social Justice and Services Ministry of the United Church of Christ of La Mesa. Plan to attend the event on Sunday, Oct. 2, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 5940 Kelton Avenue in La Mesa.

For further information, visit tableucc.com or contact Colleen James at (619) 309-8489.

RWCNC holds fashion show in October

Republican Women of California, Navajo Canyon will host its annual fashion show on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Bali Hai.

This fun event features models from RWCNC and attendees will be hearing from Stephanie Brown from Saved in America. The group will also have fundraising to support Saved in America, a non-profit organization of volunteers who are former law enforcement officers, special operators, and Navy SEALs.

Since December 2014, Saved in America has assisted in rescuing more than 250 children nationwide from human trafficking.

To find out more about the fashion show and the club, or to become a member, visit www.rwcnavajocanyon.org.

Blood drive being held at Sept. 24 La Mesa business gathering

On Saturday, Sept. 24, La Mesa Chamber of Commerce (LMCC) invites the public to join them at the Marketplace at Lake Murray Village Shopping Center, at the corner of Lake Murray Blvd. and Baltimore Drive (5550-5680 Lake Murray Blvd.) between the hours of 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.

“Shop & Dine La Mesa” is a family-friendly free fun-filled event created by the La Mesa Chamber of Commerce to promote businesses in various geographic areas of La Mesa that currently receive no funding from the City of La Mesa.

During the event, attendees can roll up their sleeves and help to save lives.

LMCC will partner with the American Red Cross to hold what they expect to be the first of many drives.

Each pint of blood collected can help save up to three lives and will touch the lives of many more.

You can secure your donation appointment now at: tinyurl.com/shopdineblooddrive.

For more information, visit: lamesachamber.com or contact Mary England at (619) 251-7730.