La Mesa Boulevard Complete Streets Plan awarded grant

The City of La Mesa applied for and was awarded a $240,000 Sustainable Communities grant from the State of California Department of Transportation to prepare a Complete Streets Plan for La Mesa Boulevard from 4th Street to Jackson Drive, and University Avenue from Spring Street to Memorial Drive.

The purpose of the Complete Streets Plan is to create a street that accommodates for all users (pedestrians, bicyclists, transit users, and motor vehicle drivers) as well as provide improved connections to key destinations including parks, transit stops and stations, businesses, and neighborhood services. This corridor is also located along San Diego Transit Bus Route 852, which provides direct access to both the Grossmont and La Mesa Village Trolley stations.

Community members will have multiple opportunities to be involved in development of concepts for the corridor, which will include workshops involving the public and local businesses, presentations to community groups, participation at La Mesa community events, online surveys and a demonstration project for potential corridor improvements.

La Mesa college student wins free wisdom teeth extraction

A college-bound student from La Mesa is a final recipient of The Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Specialists of San Diego’s third annual Wisdom For Wisdom program. Simon Mattar, 18, was among those selected from a group of applicants to have his wisdom teeth extracted for free at a time when tuition payments loom and many families still continue to struggle financially amid the pandemic.

Mattar received his free wisdom teeth extractions on July 22. The surgery was held at the practice’s East office located at 6386 Alvarado Court, Ste 110 in San Diego.

Mattar plans to attend San Diego State University where he will major in Mechanical Engineering. He was scheduled to have his wisdom teeth taken out last year, but the procedure was canceled because of COVID-19. Knowing that he has needed them removed for longer than initially planned has created more concern around the damage his wisdom teeth could cause to his other teeth.

College affordability has been put into perspective for many graduating students as many families continue to struggle and experience economic hardships from the COVID-19 shutdowns. In fact, according to a recent survey, more than half of high school students said the economic uncertainty has affected their post-graduate plans and of those impacted, 53% said their parents were laid off and will have less to save for college; 44% of them said they would need to take debt to cover the cost of education.

Five candidates seek City Council seat

According to filings with the La Mesa City Clerk’s office, five candidates will be vying for the City Council seat vacated by Dr. Akilah Weber, who now serves as a member of the state Assembly.

The candidates are: Letitia Dickerson, Mejgan Afshan, Patricia Dillard, Laura Lothian and Tony Orlando.

The special election for the City Council seat will be held on Sept. 14 in correlation with the special recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Look for special coverage in the August issue of La Mesa Courier to include candidate interviews and profiles.

Safety Fair date announced

La Mesa Police Department will host its annual La Mesa Safety Fair, on Saturday Aug. 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the station parking lot at 8085 University Ave.

Members of the La Mesa PD and Heartland Fire and Rescue will be on hand to answer questions, including members of the PD’s Special Response Team (SRT). This free event will also host several community resource booths, music for the whole family and giveaways.