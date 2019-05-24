By Dianne Jacob

Highway robbery: Your help is needed! Please join me in protesting efforts by our region’s lead planning agency, SANDAG, to rob our region of badly needed highway and road improvement funds.

Beefing up public transit across the county is important, but the shift would gut TransNet funding needed to ease congestion and improve safety on state routes 52, 94, 125, 67 and other key arteries.

SANDAG sold TransNet to voters as a way to improve highways and roads — and it needs to stand by that promise! Let the agency know where you stand by emailing SDForward@sandag.org

Lakeside gem: My fellow supervisors recently joined me in voting to restore and improve Lakeside’s Lindo Lake.

We allocated $7.5 million to remove sediment, increase the lake’s depth and to add a fishing pier, bird-watching station and other amenities.

An East County jewel is getting a new and much-needed shine!

Keeping the peace: I was honored to recently deliver the keynote speech at the annual Law Enforcement Memorial ceremony at Waterfront Park in Downtown San Diego.

Too often, our women and men in law enforcement are subjected to “Monday-morning quarterbacking” following use-of-force incidents. We need to stand by those in law enforcement and give them the resources they need.

Thank you to those in uniform for all you do.

—Dianne Jacob is chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors and represents District 2. For more District 2 news, visit diannejacob.com or follow her on Facebook and Twitter. For assistance with a county issue, call 619-531-5522 or email dianne.jacob@sdcounty.ca.gov.