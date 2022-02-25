By Jack Jaeger

Alma Jaeger, a resident of La Mesa for more than 50 years, celebrated her birthday on Jan. 14, 2022. She did this for the 104th time!

Jaeger celebrated this with her trademark adaptability as the COVID-19 surge prevented gathering at a restaurant. Instead, the family joined together in her driveway with cake, balloons that spelled out the big 1-0-4 and a raucous rendition of “Happy Birthday.”

A native of Chicago, Ill., Jaeger moved with her husband, Edward, and 10 children, to San Diego CA, in 1957. That summer, adaptability became a key in how the family came to know their new home.

For example, the train carrying their home’s furniture was misrouted. To adapt, Jaeger settled her children by using blankets for beds. She cooked meals on a two-burner port-able stove.

Jaeger’s faith is central to her approach to raising her family. Together, she and Edward Jaeger raised their children in the Christian faith. Simple guidelines, like “Be polite” went a long way. Her legacy is love.

Jaeger loves a good laugh. Each day, she works three crossword puzzles, does a bike exercise, and her devotional.

— Jack Jaeger is Alma Jaeger’s son.