Say hello to Blake Hernandez. If you have a pet that needs grooming in the San Diego area, you’ve probably already heard of him. If not, you’re about to, because Hernandez is going national as he competes on ABC’s “Pooch Perfect,” premiering March 30 at 8/7 central.

Hernandez has taken the grooming world by storm through his innovations and trends. He runs Foxy Roxy’s Pet Salon in North Park, teaches novice and upcoming groomers through seminars and web-based events, produces engaging content for his social media channels (and fans that reach far beyond dog groomers), and captures the admiration of all with his outgoing, passionate personality.

Hernandez is one of just 10 groomers in the country selected to participate in “Pooch Perfect,” hosted by Rebel Wilson and judged by an all-star celebrity cast of Lisa Vanderpump, Jorge Bendersky and Dr. Callie Harris.

Hernandez is thrilled to represent dog groomers nationwide as he takes on the challenges and showdowns necessary to avoid elimination. This eight-episode series is sure to be a family favorite, so make sure you tune in to support your local dog groomer.

You can find Hernandez at Foxy Roxy’s Pet Salon at 4239 Park Blvd., San Diego or by following him on Facebook and Instagram.