Save a local business

[Editor’s note: This letter to the editor all the way from Kansas included a plea to the community to rally and save this local businesswoman’s shop.]

I recently found out of the closure of long, longtime La Mesa business Morgan’s Monograms. Mary Morgan is reporting to clients that she suffered a recent flood and that loss, together with the impact of the CVOID-19 virus, is too much to overcome and has to close her doors.

How can I succinctly put this without getting into a prose …

For 32 years Mary and her team have supplied the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps – almost exclusively – decoration and embroidery options for everything from flight suit personalized name tags to jackets to sweatshirts to anything you can embroider on. She not only did this (quietly) amazing task, she was also a pillar in the community to local sports teams and private schools.

I have been in the apparel industry for 13 years. I have worked with many, many embroidery shops. I can, without a moments hesitation, tell you that the quality of Mary’s embroidery is unmatched by anyone I’ve dealt with.

—Bill Glick, Kansas City Kansas