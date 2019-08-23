By Keith Dindinger

The passing of Larry Scott takes with him a bit of each of us that knew him. From my association with Larry, a friendship that dates back to 1983, it appears that he had a full and admirable life. He had a 24-year active military career that included serving naval air in Vietnam, being attached to the White House, the Blue Angels and recruiter for West Texas. After retiring as Lieutenant Commander, his business management skills served him well, and included several automobile-associated ventures.

He found another calling when he joined Rotary. Most Rotarians got to know him when he joined Escondido Rotary in 1976 and then the La Mesa Rotary Club in 1983, serving as club president in 1994-95 and District 5340 governor in 2002-03.

Larry’s activities in club, district and zone committees were numerous. A few on the list and recognitions are:

Recognized in 2003 by the Wheelchair Foundation for providing and delivering 2,500 wheelchairs to the needy in Malawi, East Africa.

2005 Chairman of the Southern California/Nevada P.E.T.S.

Chair of the Paul Harris Society from 2013-18.

Received the 2018 RI Service Above Self Award.

Co-chaired the Don’t Wait – Immunize Committee.

Founded the District Leadership and Development Academy.

Commodore of the International Yachting Fellowship of Rotarians.

Participated in Polio-Plus Immunizations in Asia, Africa, Mexico and the Philippines.

Larry and Connie are major donors and benefactors to The Rotary Foundation. Their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren are each Paul Harris Fellows.

Larry will be remembered for his endless involvement in Rotary, no matter how large or small the project, and for his positive outlook on life, even during his health struggles. A friendly and personable person that always went by the book; a person that you could always call on for help or advice. He will be missed.

— Keith Dindinger is a current La Mesa Rotary member and a past Rotary governor.