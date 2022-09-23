By DAVE THOMAS

As summer turns to fall, certain traditions show up.

Kids go back to school, football returns to the gridiron, people start thinking about the holiday season and so on.

Another tradition that many locals look forward to is La Mesa Oktoberfest. This year’s event takes place Sept. 30 – Oct. 2.

For La Mesa residents and visitors, this will be the 49th edition of the popular event.

Attendees get to partake in games, dancing, dachshund races, kid’s activities, food and of course German beer.

The entertainment will be non-stop as usual, with something for everyone to enjoy.

There are three stages with continual music going. Among the types of music to enjoy

will be traditional Bavarian

and German offerings, live oompah bands, traditional rock bands, DJs, cover pop and much more.

If you have a soft spot in your heart for small dogs, you will love the Dackeldorf Dachshund Village.

Come and enjoy the three-day Dackeldorf extravaganza kicking off Friday, Sept. 30.

Attendees will get to enjoy everything from Wiener dog races to an entertaining fashion show and more. Know that any breed is welcome in Dachshund Village. As such, bring your pooch or pooches and leashes and enjoy all the fun.

“This year’s event has a few new features that we are very excited about as well as old favorites,” Laurel McFarlane, president of McFarlane Promotions stated.

Among them:

NEW: La Mesa Oktoberfest is introducing Merchant Morning on Sunday, Oct. 2, 6 a.m. – noon. They are encouraging attendees to come to La Mesa early and enjoy the offerings of the beloved local merchants in La Mesa Village. Restaurants, coffee shops, bars and botiques will be offering specials to entice people to come and enjoy the neighborhood before the event officially begins at 12 p.m. This is also a nice time for La Mesa locals to enjoy their local haunts without the typical La Mesa Oktoberfest crowd.

NEW: La Mesa Oktoberfest is extending its crowd favorite wiener dog races and fashion show into a three-day, ‘Dackeldorf’ extravaganza. There are races and fashion shows Friday, Saturday, and Sunday where all breeds are encouraged to participate. This is one part of the event that is too cute to miss and is sure to bring a smile to anyone’s face – young or old.

NEW(ish): The year prior to the COVID closures La Mesa Oktoberfest introduced its Palm Avenue Beer Hall – a shaded oasis on Palm Avenue that features a huge shade tent, ample seating, entertainment, games, and even Sunday football. That will be brought back in full force this year. This beer hall is off on a side street that splinters off from the main drag and all the excitement and crowds – a great hidden gem and one of the few places you can actually sit down and order a beer from a waitress. Kind of like a restaurant experience at the festival. No long lines standing in the sun. Just chillin’.

La Mesa Oktoberfest was able to go back to an in-person event last fall following the arrival of COVID in 2020 and an online presence only. Being in-person in 2021 made a big difference and the same should occur this time around.

“It is a huge difference to be in-person and have the festival back to the way that people have been enjoying for years,” McFarlane commented. “We are dedicated to making sure that the event is the same amazing annual tradition for those who have been with us since 1973 and those who are visiting for the first time. There is a certain magic of this festival that keeps people coming back – it is truly an event for all ages, all demographics. We love the buzz, the energy in the air, the long rows of vendors, the music and entertainment, family activities, the delicious food…. It was not possible to give the same experience during COVID, and although we did make a few adaptations and got through it with creativity, nothing beats the traditional La Mesa Oktoberfest experience.”

Adults, children have much to look forward to

Whether you’re 21-and-over without kids or coming with young children, there is plenty to choose from.

“For those 21+, definitely check out the various Biergartens and the live music we will have going throughout the weekend,” McFarlane pointed out. “There will be plenty of German and craft beer to drink, dancing, and games. It is a lively, excited atmosphere full of people celebrating in lederhosen, chicken hats, and other festive gear. For everyone, those who wish to show their brute and brawn are invited to head to La Mesa Boulevard and 3rd Street to feed their playful side in a variety of spirited, competitive games. We will put competitors to the test as they go head-to-head with the strongest in La Mesa. These family-friendly, competitive games will test strength, endurance, and will power through keg holding, tire flipping, tug-o-war and more.”

When it comes to family fun with the kids, there is much to see and do, according to McFarlane.

“In addition to browsing the vendor rows, families will want to check out the Kinder Karneval,” McFarlane stated. “The Kinder Karneval is an interactive children’s playground with carnival games, face painting and caricatures, special foodie treats and more. Also make sure to catch one of our Dackeldorf races or fashion shows for your daily dose of cuteness.”

For business owners in the community and surrounding areas, the Oktoberfest event is a great chance to network and be seen.

Teri Favro is the owner of Amethyst Moon in La Mesa.

The mystical and spiritual gift shop (including a wellness center) is a great place for locals and visitors to come and improve outlooks on life.

Favro is a big supporter of Oktoberfest, noting how much it means to the entire community.

“We look forward to this event all year,” Favro commented. “It’s plenty of work but it brings new business to La Mesa Village. It shows our community spirit and kicks off the busy holiday season.”

For someone who has not been to the event before, there is undoubtedly something for everyone, according to Favro. “Unique vendor booths, beer gardens, games, multi-cultural food choices and lots of music,” Favro pointed out.

One of the great things with the event would be the networking opportunities that come about for all the vendors in attendance.

“We work together like a big family in support of each other,” Favro stated. “When new people come to La Mesa Village, they are really surprised at how much we have to offer. Everything from our local barber shop to San Diego County’s top tea room. You can find unique retail shops and excellent dining choices. There is plenty to come back for, and they do. We are all grateful for that.”

Michelle Huey is one of the owners of a La Mesa institution, Pete’s Place. A family-owned and operated business (opened in 1954), Pete’s Place is a regular attendee at Oktoberfest.

“We remember the early days when the oompah band set up on La Mesa Boulevard,” Huey said. “The public walked the street with a beer in their hands, the ladies shopped the quaint craft vendors, and the kids bugged their parents for money to play the games and buy treats. My how it’s grown.”

According to Huey, Pete’s Place has always been in the center of the activities, and going to Pete’s during Oktoberfest has been an annual tradition for many San Diegans.

“We often run into people across the county and country who know Pete’s because of the Oktoberfest,” Huey added.

As McFarlane sees it, vendors are one of the best parts of the festival.

“We have over a hundred vendors that will be selling a huge variety of goods,” McFarlane commented. “We invite attendees to stop by to support local artisans as they showcase their small batch goodies and unique designs. The market is a good place to start checking holiday gifts off the to-do list as attendees can pick up one-of-a-kind thoughtful pieces created by makers who put passion and heart into every single piece. Find exceptional candles, soaps, yummy treats, jewelry and much more that cannot be found anywhere else.”

With so much to do and see, will you be celebrating Oktoberfest in La Mesa next weekend?

