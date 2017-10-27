La Mesan turns 104 years young

By Justin Virzi

Frances “Fran” Faith, a resident at an independent living facility in La Mesa called Grossmont Gardens, turned 104 on Monday, Sept. 18. Laurie Aylward, the healthy lifestyles director of Grossmont Gardens, wanted to create a special event for her long-time friend and organized a birthday celebration to honor “one of the most genuine and positive people you could ever meet.”

“I think it makes her feel so special, you know when you get to this age you think that everybody has forgotten about you,” Alward said. “She knows that she is loved and that adds to this.”

Fellow residents of Grossmont Gardens have noted that Faith is always happy, active, and appreciative of everything that happens in her life. Some of Faith’s family members traveled from Texas to attend the birthday celebration.

“The best part is being around all my friends and family,” Faith said, adding that she is grateful for the friendly fellow residents and thoughtful staff. “Everyone here is so gracious!”

California Senator Joel Anderson provided a Senate certificate of recognition to Faith.

“I want to wish Fran a very happy 104th birthday and would like to thank her for sharing so much joy and wisdom with our community,” Sen. Anderson said.

Faith was completely caught off-guard by Anderson’s gesture and was overwhelmed with joy.

“I have never realized that anyone would pay attention,” she said.

— Justin Virzi is a legislative intern for the office of Sen. Joel Anderson.