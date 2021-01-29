Throughout his 101 years, Ollie Greyson endured life as a Black man in Louisiana; serving in WWII (during which, he was shot in the eye and leg); and now continues to persevere through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grayson currently lives with his daughter, Ashley, in La Mesa where he receives hospice care from local home health and hospice organization, Mission Healthcare.

For his birthday, and to honor him for his service, Mission Healthcare’s veteran coordinator, Derrik Staples, presented Grayson with a pinning ceremony and a framed certificate thanking him for his service. He also celebrated with a drink of whisky and with his family, whom he says is his proudest accomplishment of his long life.

Grayson also shared some advice to those pursuing a long, fulfilling life: “Be a good person.” He added that his fondest memory from his military service was meeting and speaking with General Patton in Africa. Staples remarked that Grayson is a kind, energetic, amazing man and “a real hero.”