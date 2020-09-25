HeART of Helix goes virtual

On Sept. 26, the Mt. Helix Park Foundation will hold its annual fundraiser event online.

The HeART of Mt. Helix event will will feature live music and games and will be free to join. VIP tickets will also be offered, starting at $150. VIPs will receive a catered delivery from local restaurants, while enjoying the online festivities from home. All the money raised goes to funding maintanence of Mt. Helix Park, an historic outdoor amphitheater and nature preserve built in 1925. Mt. Helix Park does not receive government funding and relies solely on community donations for upkeep, improvements, and free community programming.

“More than ever our nature preserve and historic Park has become absolutely vital to our community for mental health, nature exploration, family bonding, play, exercise, Community events and more. As we approach the 100th anniversary, we have a deep need to raise funds for several large restoration projects. We also hope to have enough money to continue our free community programming and events in 2021. We do not receive government funding and this annual event is how we survive,” said Krista Powers, executive director of the Mt. Helix Park Foundation.

For more information, to make a donation or to purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/3iYoHdp or call 619-741-4363.

Local chorus hire new director

The California Note Catchers, a ladies four-part harmony chorus based in La Mesa, is excited to announce they have hired Katie Taylor as their Pro Tem Zoom Director.

Taylor lives in New York and has an extensive musical background. She is the music and theatre director for PK – 12 and has won several gold medals with her chorus that she directs as well as many honors for her quartet. She also produces custom vocal learning tracks that the California Note Catchers have used.

The California Note Catchers have been meeting weekly on Zoom. For more information about the chorus, visit californianotecatchers.com.

Banner program to start early October

The La Mesa Village Association (LMVA) has announced that they are coordinating the installation of lamp post banners along La Mesa Boulevard between Acacia and 4th Street in the heart of downtown La Mesa to further promote the city of La Mesa, local downtown businesses and events as well as bring additional beautification to the Village.

There will be a total of 42 banners attached to the decorative lamp posts located along La Mesa Boulevard featuring three different banner themes, including general downtown messages such as the city’s “Dine|Shop|Explore” campaign, the various LMVA events such as the La Mesa Classic Car Show, and finally, local business banners.

The LMVA will be responsible for the banner design, development, and maintenance.

“Our goal for the lamp post banners is twofold,” said Teri Favro, LMVA chair and owner of Amethyst Moon. “First, we want to further beautify La Mesa Village with tasteful and colorful banners along the boulevard. Second, we want to showcase the many attributes that make the Village such a special place to dine, shop and explore in order to further brand awareness and draw business to our downtown community, which is needed now more than ever with the ongoing restrictions from COVID19 the past six months.”

The business banners will be available to “rent” in 3-month increments. Rental of the banners will be on a first come, first serve basis to LMVA member businesses, and coordinated by the LMVA Village Improvement Project Committee. Complete information about the banner program and the application process can be found on the LMVA website at LaMesaVillageAssociation.org.

“The revenue generated from the flagpole banner program will be used for future LMVA sponsored events as well as promoting the downtown Village businesses year-round,” added Wes Troy, LMVA co-chair and general manager at La Mesa Lumber & Hardware.

The LMVA is projecting to have the flagpole banners installed by the beginning of October 2020.

For additional information about the LMVA, or to become a member, visit lamesavillageassociation.org, email info@lamesavillageassociation.org, or call 619-343.2460

Free virtual play

The Grossmont College Theatre Arts Department is premiering a free virtual performance of “Hope at the End of the World,” opening at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, with the link active until Nov. 1 for anytime viewing.

The play focuses its themes on events that are surrounding our world now, along with universal themes of love, growth as an individual and as a community, and finding joy through difficult times.

Visit bit.ly/2Evtfco.