Boys to Men receive Cox Charities award

On Nov. 13, Cox Charities announced it has awarded more than $80,000 in grants to 11 San Diego area nonprofit organizations to fund programs focused on youth, education, conservation, and supporting veterans.

Among the major recipients was La Mesa-based Boys to Men Network, Inc., which received $10,000 from Cox. With the funds from the award, Boys to Men Mentoring will provide weekly, in-school group mentoring that encourages emotional wellness and maturity to an additional 100 boys in San Diego County. The program encourages social skill development, social confidence, and the facilitation of meaningful connections with others throughout San Diego County.

The other Cox Charities 2018 Nonprofit Grant recipients for San Diego are: Access Youth Academy ($10,000); Autism Tree Project Foundation ($5,000); Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County ($7,500); Feeding San Diego ($10,000); La Maestra Family Clinic, Inc. ($9,814); Paralyzed Veterans of America, Cal-Diego Chapter ($5,000); Special Olympics of Southern California — San Diego Region ($5,000); United Through Reading ($3,000); Urban Growth ($5,000); and Veterans Transition Support ($10,000).

Cox Charities is funded by employee payroll donations that are matched by the company and provide support to communities in Cox Communications’ service areas by awarding scholarships to high school seniors and grants to non-profit organizations. A volunteer advisory board of Cox employees oversees the foundation and its giving programs. For more information, visit coxcharitiesca.org.

Chamber of Commerce elects new board of directors

On Oct. 24, the La Mesa Chamber of Commerce held its annual meeting for members at Hooleys Public House, 5500 Grossmont Center Drive, in Grossmont Center.

Chamber members enjoyed an evening of food and drink from Hooleys, Cali Comfort BBQ, Riviera Supper Club and Valley Farm Market and participated in prize drawings. The main prize was won by Andy Kohler, owner of EmbroidMe-LaMesa, who donated his winnings back to the La Mesa Chamber of Commerce.

In addition to the fun, chamber members also voted in a new board of directors. The new board members are Laurel Cruz, Productivity Plus Office Support; Maggie Eggers, EDCO; Eleanor Yvonne Mohammed, Eleanor Yvonne Mohammed State Farm Office; Mike Murphy, American Medical Response; and Kyle Nyswonger, Carl Burger Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM World. They join current board members: Jim Butcher, AAA Imaging; Steve Browne, Courtesy TV – Sales & Service; Sandy Eggleton, Block Advisors; Marcia Tolin, Coldwell Banker West; and Mary England, La Mesa Chamber of Commerce, president and CEO.

For more information about La Mesa Chamber of Commerce membership, visit lamesachamber.com.