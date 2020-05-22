Hoagies for healthcare workers

On May 12, Jersey Mike’s sandwich shop and a collection of local professional athletes delivered over 200 meals to hospital workers at Sharp Grossmont Hospital. The gesture was a way to give thanks and encouragement to nurses and other frontline workers during the COVID-19 crisis.

Organizers also pointed out that May 12 was also the 200th birthday of modern nursing pioneer Florence Nightengale.

The athletes who delivered the meals from Jersey Mike’s included former San Diego Charger Cam Thomas; former Carolina Panther and current firefighter Nate Chandler; professional heavyweight boxer Trent Rawlins former Women’s NBA and SDSU basketball star Courtney Clements; former San Diego Chargers kicker Nick Novak; and world surfing champion Rick Takashi.

La Mesa named Tree City USA for 40th consecutive year

The Arbor Day Foundation, in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management, has named La Mesa a 2019 Tree City USA for the 40th consecutive year. La Mesa achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: a tree board or department, a tree-care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

“Tree City USA communities see the impact an urban forest has in a community first hand,” said Dan Lambe, President of the Arbor Day Foundation. “Additionally, recognition brings residents together and creates a sense of community pride, whether it’s through volunteer engagement or public education.”

Trees provide multiple benefits to a community when properly planted and maintained. They help to improve the visual appeal of a neighborhood, increase property values, reduce home cooling costs, remove air pollutants and provide wildlife habitat, among many other benefits. More information on the program is available at arborday.org/TreeCityUSA.

Real estate firm donates donuts to nurses

The team of Strexin Real Estate knew just the thing to show appreciation to nurses and staff on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic during National Skilled Nursing Care week: dozens of freshly-baked doughnuts and mask coverings.

During National Skilled Nursing Care week, the team of La Mesa-based Strexin Real Estate delivered 300 donuts – 25 dozen – and mask coverings to all employees of The Covenant Living at Mt. Miguel on May 21 as a way to thank the nurses for their work.

“We wanted to show our appreciation to all the essential employees and to thank all of them for their courage, strength, and for keeping our seniors safe and healthy,” team member MaryAnn Oliveira said. “Freshly baked doughnuts are a perfect way to make their day.”

Strexin Real Estate is a local team helping buyers and sellers navigate through their real estate journey. The team quickly adjusted their routine to comply with new safety guidelines during this pandemic offering virtual buyer and seller consultations, showings and closings to continue helping clients with their real estate goals.

“The doughnuts were still warm when they arrived and the masks are great! Thank you to the Strexin Real Estate team for your thoughtfulness and generosity,” said Linda Leota, Human Resources at The Covenant Living at Mt. Miguel.

Oliveira along with couple of her team members made the delivery early morning to ensure the freshness of the doughnuts. Oliveira said the pandemic has been tough for a lot of people and she was glad when her broker, Melania Mirzahanian, supported her idea to spread some sweetness to essential workers during appreciation week. It was important to make a gesture of appreciation.

“We did it from our hearts and we knew we did the right thing,” Mirzakhanian said.

Smoking ordinance now in effect

On Jan. 28, 2020 the City Council adopted Ordinance No. 2020-2878 updating and revising the regulation of smoking in the city of La Mesa. The ordinance prohibits smoking in enclosed areas of employment and in public places including on streets, sidewalks and in unenclosed places of employment with limited exceptions:

Twenty percent of the guestroom accommodations in a hotel, motel or similar transient lodging establishment;

Retail or wholesale tobacco shops;

Private smokers’ lounges (including hookah bars);

Any restaurant and/or bar legally operating an outdoor dining and/or smoking facility continuously for not less than 60 days prior to March 28, 2020 and not located or encroaching upon City property or rights-of-way.

In addition, the ordinance requires “No Smoking or Vaping” signs be clearly, sufficiently and conspicuously posted in the outside window of every building which is open to the public. A free downloadable “No Smoking or Vaping” sign is available on the City’s website at cityoflamesa.us/smokingordinance.

The new smoking regulations went into effect on Saturday, March 28.

ALS Association makes donation to Sharp Grossmont

As part of its response to serve the San Diego community during the coronavirus pandemic, the ALS Association Greater San Diego Chapter has announced it recently loaned six electric hospital beds to Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa.

“In response to a request for assistance from the Sharp HealthCare Foundation, we replied with an offer to share resources from our equipment storage unit,” said Steve Becvar, executive director, ALS Association Greater San Diego Chapter. “The response we received to our offer was beds. During these unchartered and unusual times, we are happy and willing to do whatever we can to help our community.”

Becvar said the ALS Association’s storage unit, referred to by ALS staff as the “loan closet,” has an assortment of durable medical equipment, including fully automated beds with hand controls, which typically are provided at no cost to ALS patients and their families.

Becvar said the loaning of hospital beds to Sharp Grossmont Hospital was “the right thing to do” and the hospital can keep the beds for as long as necessary or needed during this unprecedented COVID-19 period of time.

“We are grateful for the generosity of the ALS Association Greater San Diego Chapter and for their offer of beds that will be used if needed,” said Bill Littlejohn, Senior Vice President and CEO, Sharp HealthCare Foundation. “Thanks to the ALS Chapter for answering our call for help and their assistance in helping us remain prepared to be ready to serve our patients and the community.”

Insurance companies give big to Father Joe’s

Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance announce a $10,000 donation to Father Joe’s Villages – nominated by Brian Ruiz of Teague Insurance – as part of an Emergency Community Support Grant to help independent insurance agents give back to their local community during the COVID-19 crisis. The donation will go directly to Father Joe’s Villages, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing and ending homelessness, one life at a time.

“My team and I have recognized the hard work and dedication performed by Father Joe’s Villages during this pandemic and we are incredibly thankful for Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance for providing extra funds to help the community when we need it most,” said Brian Ruiz with Teague Insurance. “Father Joe’s Villages has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis and the $10,000 donation will help them continue to make a difference to the community they serve.”

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Father Joe’s Villages established an Emergency Response Fund to provide increased critical health care services through the Village Health Center and Street Health team for homeless veterans and neighbors. The $10,000 donation will fund these critical services which include providing shelter, to-go meals, showers, laundry, and screening and testing for COVID-19.

“The goal of the Emergency Community Support Grants is to help our independent agents make an immediate impact during this critical time in the local communities where they live and work,” said Alexis Holzer, Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance Independent Agent Giving Program Manager.

The La Mesa community can get involved and give back to Father Joe’s Village’s Emergency Response Fund by making a monetary and/or hygiene product donation to help them assemble kits that will be distributed to their neighbors most in need. For more information or to make a donation, visit my.neighbor.org/.

For more information, visit agentgiving.com.