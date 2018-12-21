Local advisor named in Barron’s Top 100

Frank Reilly, president of La Mesa-based Reilly Financial Advisors, was named to the Barron’s Top 100 Independent Advisors list for the third year in a row. Reilly also catapulted from the No. 84 spot in 2016 to the No. 40 spot for 2018 — the largest jump over all other advisors that made the list in the past three years.

“I’m honored to be named to the list for the third year in a row,” Reilly said in a press release. “But this is a ‘we’ accomplishment, not a ‘me’ accomplishment. Without hard work, dedication, and teamwork, we wouldn’t be where we are today. Each and every employee works in the best interest of our clients which helps us achieve such successes.”

The Barron’s Top 100 Independent Financial Advisors evaluates advisory practices based on their assets under management, growth of the firm, client tenure, retention, services offered to clients, certifications and accreditations of the team, quality of staff, and many other factors. The ranking is published annually. To view the list, visit bit.ly/2pfHZ3C.

For more information about Reilly Financial Advisors, visit rfawealth.com.

Weber assumes leadership of Legislative Black Caucus

On Dec. 3, Assembly member Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., assumed the chair of the California Legislative Black Caucus (CLBC). The CLBC, which addresses policy and budgetary issues affecting black Californians, consists of 10 African-American members of the legislature, including two Senators and eight Assembly members.

“I am extraordinarily grateful to my CLBC colleagues for their trust and support as we launch into a new and challenging legislative session,” Weber said in a press release. “Now more than ever, the CLBC has a vital role in ensuring that the needs of the African-American community are addressed by lawmakers. Aside from tackling the persistent challenges of poverty, educational inequity, over-incarceration and underemployment, we are faced with leadership in Washington that fosters a climate of hatred and violence against minorities, woman and immigrants. This caucus will join in solidarity with our colleagues in the Latino, API, LGBT and Women’s caucuses against this destructive trend.”

Weber, who was elected by her CLBC colleagues last fall, served as vice chair for the past two years and succeeds Assembly member Chris Holden of Pasadena in the role of caucus leader. She is joined on the CLBC leadership team by Senator Steven Bradford as vice chair, Assembly member Autumn Burke as secretary, and Assembly member Jim Cooper as treasurer.

The CLBC was successful on a number of its policy priorities during the 2017-2018 legislative session, including leave for parenting students, prohibiting unnecessary prosecution of children under 12 and securing $300 million to assist underachieving students.

In addition to coordinating legislative efforts affecting the African-American community, the CLBC makes recommendations to the governor on the annual budget proposal, sponsors forums and raises scholarship funds.

SDG&E files request to end high usage charge

On Dec. 4, San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) filed a request with the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to eliminate the state-mandated high usage charge, which impacted more than 105,000 customers this past summer. Eliminating the charge for high-energy users would minimize bill spikes during months when energy usage is high.

“It was a challenging summer for our customers, particularly for people who experienced dramatic increases in their bills due, in part, to the high usage charge,” said Scott Crider, SDG&E’s vice president of customer services, in a press statement. “We’re committed to doing everything we can to develop proposals that provide some relief to high bills, and we’re starting with requesting to eliminate this charge.”

The high usage charge led to higher bills for customers that used more than 400 percent of their baseline allowance. On average, these customers would have saved approximately $30 per month without the high usage charge.

The company is also exploring other proposals over the coming months. Ideas include eliminating seasonal pricing to stabilize bills, shifting the timing of the climate credit into a one-month lump sum in August to create meaningful savings in a month when bills are higher due to increased energy use, and conducting a new baseline allowance study to reflect changing climate and energy choices. Eliminating the high usage charge along with the other proposals would create real utility cost savings for families.

Pending approval by the CPUC, SDG&E hopes to eliminate the charge prior to the start of summer pricing, which begins June 1. Residents can also avoid the high usage charge by enrolling in one of several Time-of-Use (TOU) pricing plans, which are not subject to the charge. More information about TOU plans can be found at sdge.com/whenmatters.

December 2018 proclaimed Drugged Driving Awareness Month

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors issued a proclamation honoring the month of December 2018 as Drugged Driving Awareness Month throughout the county.

It is illegal to operate a motor vehicle while under the influence of any substance if it causes physical or mental impairment that makes a person unable to drive safely, according to the California Vehicle Code. It does not matter if the substance is lawfully possessed or not.

Alcohol, marijuana and other drugs affect drivers’ coordination, reaction time, judgement, tracking ability, situational awareness, perception, attention and/or ability to focus, the County Proclamation said.

Members of the East County Youth Coalition (ECYC) were among several teenagers who met with Board Chairwoman Kristin Gaspar to discuss why youth get involved with tobacco, alcohol and drugs.

“If you don’t smoke, if you don’t drink, if you don’t do drugs, if you don’t drink alcohol, you’re not considered cool,” said Angelica Romero, a junior at Mt. Miguel High School in Spring Valley and a member of the ECYC. “So, that’s become an issue.”

The teens met with Gaspar Nov. 20, 2018 in her office at the San Diego County Administration Center.

“People (students) witness their friends do it, especially their closer friends, they witness family do it and I think that just plays a role and changes a person’s mentality,” Romero said.

ECYC youth members work to prevent underage drinking by asking adults to stop making it too easy to obtain alcohol and marijuana, both in the home and through retail stores.