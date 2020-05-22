By DENISE SMITH

Some of you may be wondering what this article could possible entail considering libraries nationwide are closed during the “stay at home” order. But never fear, fellow La Mesans, your San Diego County Library is still here for you.

Our website offers free access to apps such as Libby for e-books and digital audiobooks for all ages, Flipster for e-magazines like Sports Illustrated, People, etc., as well as a wide range of online learning resources. Now is the time that you can learn a new language with Mango Languages, read the New York Times every day, or explore any of the other many electronic resources. You can access all of these 24/7 at sdcl.org/elibrary. San Diego County Library is growing its digital library collection to broaden the reading selection for you.

All of these resources can be accessed with your library card barcode number and PIN. Have you suddenly realized how invaluable a library card is and regret not having one? Have you lost your library card?

Once again, fellow La Mesans, never fear. During these times the San Diego County Library allows you to register for an ecard at sdcl.org/ecard. An ecard will allow customers to access all of our digital content regardless of age. If you only have interest in accessing the downloadable books and audio books you can get an Instant Digital Card through the Overdrive Libby app, which requires a 10-digit cell phone number with a billing address in San Diego County.

All of the services I have just mentioned are free. When a digital item is checked out, it simply disappears from your device when it is due. This means there are no late fees of any kind.

Wondering about the items you have currently checked out? Every item that was checked out and due just before or shortly after the “stay at home” order has had the due date extended until we reopen, and fines will not be accrued during the closure. Outside book drops will remain closed as well during this period.

Are you in need of wifi? Simply sit at any of the benches or park in a spot directly around the building and you can still use our wifi for free. If you need to ask a staff member a question about your account, how to use the e-resources, or anything else, we are still here for you.

When you are on our homepage, a chat button now appears at the bottom-right of the screen. Type a question and you will receive a response.

As San Diego County continues to stay the course in our fight against COVID-19, the La Mesa Branch Library staff look forward to one day answering these questions in person, providing new physical materials for you to borrow, and offer events and programs tailored to our unique community. We hope to see you all soon.

— Denise Smith is a librarian at the La Mesa Branch Library.