Skies are blue in La Mesa, more outdoor businesses are reopening, and the city has a fresh new sense of good health! La Mesa City Council, under the leadership of Dr. Akilah Weber, adopted smoking regulations to protect the health of children, seniors, expectant mothers, residents, and visitors.

“This is a public health issue and we acted to protect you from involuntary exposure to second-hand smoke in public places,” she said at a Town Hall forum to increase public awareness about the new ordinance.

The ordinance passed unanimously by City Council in January 2020. It prohibits smoking in any place, publicly or privately owned, which is open to the general public including all city streets and sidewalks, outdoor worksites, and indoor and outdoor areas that are open to the public. Smoking includes the use of electronic smoking devices and marijuana, as well as cigarettes, cigars, and pipes.

The ordinance will be enforced first with a warning and then $100 fines for each subsequent violation. Also required is a sign, 8.5 x11 inches or larger, that reads, “No Smoking or Vaping.” The signs are to be posted in the outside window of every smoke-free establishment.

The dangers of secondhand smoke are well documented. There are more than 250 toxic chemicals in secondhand smoke and many are known to cause cancer and other health related issues. The U.S. Surgeon General said there is no risk-free level of exposure to secondhand smoke in 2006, 14 years ago.

The California legislature says that “non-smokers have no adequate means to protect themselves from the harmful effects when they involuntarily inhale tobacco smoke.” Non-smokers suffer the harmful effects of second-hand smoke and exposure kills 41,000 American non-smokers annually .

Smoking today is more harmful than ever. Smoking doubles your risk of developing respiratory infections, including COVID-19 . Smoking also doubles your risk of getting sicker from COVID-19 compared to non-smokers, this includes admission to an intensive care unit, needing mechanical ventilation and dying.

“La Mesa City Council is dedicated to the health and wellbeing of all of our residents,” Dr. Weber said, while acknowledging Councilmember Alessio’s support. “Keeping our public places smoke-free will improve the lives of everyone.”

Congratulations to La Mesa City Council – and the residents who can now breathe a little easier.