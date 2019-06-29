By LINDA MICHAEL

Midge Hyde, artist, art teacher and art promoter, is the featured artist at the Foothills Gallery in July. Her work will be on display July 12-31 and she hopes that you will visit the gallery to view and enjoy her work.

Hyde is fascinated with color and the way it influences the canvas narrative. Whether the subject is more realistic or abstract, she enjoys the artistic journey.

Hyde was born and raised in San Diego and graduated from SDSU with a fine arts/liberal arts degree. She also studied at the University of Hamburg in Germany and at Chelsea College in London. Her artwork is shown in collections in Germany, Montreal, Kuwait, San Diego, Los Angeles and New York.

For years, Hyde has taught adults as well as children in Montessori schools, after-school art classes, and classes at the San Diego Children’s Museum. Her work has shown in public places in murals and on many electrical boxes, and she has painted for private commissions, as well.

You can learn more about Midge Hyde by visiting bit.ly/2IQSUdM, or her Facebook page, or Instagram. You can contact her at midgehyde@gmail.com or 619-466-3711.

The Foothills Gallery, located at 4910 Memorial Drive in La Mesa, is free to the public and is open Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

— Linda Michael is editor of Footnotes, the newsletter of the Foothills Art Association.